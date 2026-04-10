Popular Juneau viewpoint, Homestead Park, reopens to public

Homestead Park, a popular downtown Juneau viewpoint, has reopened to the public. (City and Borough of Juneau)

A popular downtown Juneau viewpoint has reopened to the public, following more than a year of delays.

Homestead Park reopened April 3 following reconstruction work that closed the park in January 2025, according to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau. The park was rebuilt through a project funded entirely by marine passenger fees to address safety and traffic flow concerns.

The park now features an elevated walkway with a non-slip surface, a loop design and a larger viewing deck for a safer and more accessible spaces for park users to enjoy year-round, the CBJ release added.

It first closed for construction on Jan. 13, 2025, with an anticipated opening in June 2025.

In May 2025, the City and Borough of Juneau provided an update that supply delays pushed the estimated completion date back to July 28, 2025. However, an additional update in October 2025 said that the materials received for the decking were incorrect, which further delayed progress on the project.

Homestead Park is now open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.