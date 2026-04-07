Juneauites asked for feedback on how marine passenger fees will be spent in 2027

Juneau residents have one month to weigh in on how the marine passenger fees will be spent for the 2027 fiscal year.

Each cruise ship passenger who visits Juneau pays $13 in fees per visit. Those fees are then designated to fund projects that are directly related to the visitor industry, “which enhance the tourism experience in Juneau and offset community impacts created by the cruise ship industry.”

The public was invited to submit project ideas for consideration in December 2025, and now the public comment period on the selected project ideas is open through May 3.

Some of the proposed project recommendations include:

• Support for enhanced use of city services by visitors, including funding support for the Juneau Police Department, Capital City Fire Rescue and emergency services, street maintenance, parks, and increased bus service.

• Downtown water system upgrades

• Downtown public Wi-Fi

• Critical maintenance and extension of the seawalk

• Downtown restrooms

A full list of submitted recommendations can be found at bit.ly/2027mpfdraft.

Public comments received by May 3 will then be submitted to the Assembly Finance Committee for review on May 6 for consideration for the upcoming budget discussions.

People are asked to send their comments to Alexandra Pierce, the tourism industry director, at Alexandra.Pierce@juneau.gov by May 3.