Douglas draped in red, white, and blue for Flag Day
Published 7:30 am Thursday, June 25, 2026
Douglas residents, businesses, and organizations decked out its streets in red, white, and blue earlier this month for the annual Flag Day decoration contest, kicking off the patriotic run-up to the Fourth of July.
More than 225 American flags and Alaska State flags were flown on June 14, in additional to the numerous decorations celebrating the country. The yearly tradition is organized by the Douglas Fourth of July Committee.
The committee, along with the Douglas Volunteer Firefighters, then judge each property and handed out awards in a variety of categories.
“We encourage you to walk or drive around to view the decorations in Douglas,” the committee stated. “Much appreciation to all who participated in celebrating Flag Day.”
Judges’ Choice
- 531 5th Street
Most Patriotic
- 1204 2nd Street
Best House
- First Place: 411 H Street
- Second Place: 629 5th Street
Best Duplex
- 308 & 310 D Street
Best Decorated Porch
- 1002 5th Street
Best Decorated Outdoor Space
- First Place: Cliff House Park 600 St Anns
- Second Place: Dock Street Condo Garden 900 1st St
Best Condo / Apartment
- Cliff House 600 St Anns
Best Decorated Non Profit
- Douglas Community United Methodist Church
Best Decorated Business
- Louie’s Douglas Inn
Honorable Mention
- 528 5th Street