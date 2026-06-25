Douglas draped in red, white, and blue for Flag Day

1002 5th Street won for Best Decorated Porch. Over 225 U.S. flags and Alaska Sate flags were flown in Douglas on Flag Day, in additional to numerous decorations celebrating the country. (Douglas Fourth of July Committee)

Swipe or click to see more

528 5th Street won honorable mention. Over 225 U.S. flags and Alaska Sate flags were flown in Douglas on Flag Day, in additional to numerous decorations celebrating the country. (Douglas Fourth of July Committee)

Swipe or click to see more

411 4th Street. Over 225 U.S. flags and Alaska Sate flags were flown in Douglas on Flag Day, in additional to numerous decorations celebrating the country. (Douglas Fourth of July Committee)

Swipe or click to see more

531 5th Street was named the Judge’s Choice. Over 225 U.S. flags and Alaska Sate flags were flown in Douglas on Flag Day, in additional to numerous decorations celebrating the country. (Douglas Fourth of July Committee)

Swipe or click to see more

Douglas residents, businesses, and organizations decked out its streets in red, white, and blue earlier this month for the annual Flag Day decoration contest, kicking off the patriotic run-up to the Fourth of July.

More than 225 American flags and Alaska State flags were flown on June 14, in additional to the numerous decorations celebrating the country. The yearly tradition is organized by the Douglas Fourth of July Committee.

The committee, along with the Douglas Volunteer Firefighters, then judge each property and handed out awards in a variety of categories.

“We encourage you to walk or drive around to view the decorations in Douglas,” the committee stated. “Much appreciation to all who participated in celebrating Flag Day.”

Judges’ Choice

531 5th Street

Most Patriotic

1204 2nd Street

Best House

First Place: 411 H Street

Second Place: 629 5th Street

Best Duplex

308 & 310 D Street

Best Decorated Porch

1002 5th Street

Best Decorated Outdoor Space

First Place: Cliff House Park 600 St Anns

Second Place: Dock Street Condo Garden 900 1st St

Best Condo / Apartment

Cliff House 600 St Anns

Best Decorated Non Profit

Douglas Community United Methodist Church

Best Decorated Business

Louie’s Douglas Inn

Honorable Mention