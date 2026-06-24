Man arrested after girls chased through Juneau

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for chasing a pair of girls through the streets of Juneau.

The Juneau Police Department responded to a report of two girls, aged 12 and 13, being chased by a man in the area of Cinema Drive and Mendenhall Loop Road shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday (June 18).

“The investigation revealed that the juveniles were leaving a movie theater when they observed an adult male, later identified as 36-year-old Darian Walter Bliss, acting erratically nearby,” according to a release from JPD Deputy Chief Kraq Campbell.

“The juveniles reported that Bliss began running toward them, causing them to flee the area. As they ran, Bliss allegedly continued pursuing them while yelling. The juveniles reported fearing they would be kidnapped or otherwise harmed.”

Police say Bliss allegedly yelled statements to the girls offering to take them home and asking if they wanted to get on a bus with him while he pursued them. The incident was witnessed by several people who interved by attempting to position themselves between Bliss and the girls.

Bliss was located a short time later in the area and taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center, where he faces charges of child enticement and two counts of assault.