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Parade, picnic, midnight fireworks highlight Juneau Fourth of July festivities

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026

By Alexander Vaz

Juneau Ati-Atihan marches towards downtown Juneau in the 2025 Fourth of July Parade. The group was named best of parade. (Natalie Buttner / Juneau Empire file photo)
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Juneau Ati-Atihan marches towards downtown Juneau in the 2025 Fourth of July Parade. The group was named best of parade. (Natalie Buttner / Juneau Empire file photo)

Juneau Ati-Atihan marches towards downtown Juneau in the 2025 Fourth of July Parade. The group was named best of parade. (Natalie Buttner / Juneau Empire file photo)
Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire file photo Shannon Crossley (left) watches the Douglas parade on Friday, July 4, 2025.
The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band plays music during the Douglas parade on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire file photo)
Coast Guardsmen march in the Juneau Fourth of July parade. (Dana Zigmund / Juneau Empire file photo)

The 127th annual Douglas Island 4th of July celebration will kick-start Fourth of July festivities that run throughout the weekend. Downtown Juneau will also feature its signature parade as the city is set to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial.

July 1

• Raffle drawing at Louie’s Douglas Inn at 6:30 p.m.

July 2

• Bicycle Decorating and Sidewalk Chalk Decorating at Douglas Community Library Parking Garage from 4 to 6 p.m.: participants can bring their bike, trike, scooter, or wheelchair to decorate for the parade. Supplies will be provided.

July 3

• Soapbox Car Show on St. Ann’s Avenue from 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Car enthusiasts can show off their ride and see the competition.

• Community Picnic and Watermelon Eating Contest at Sandy Beach from 6 to 8 p.m.: food and drinks will be provided.

• Midnight Fireworks at 11:59 p.m. over the Gastineau Channel: a historic tradition stemming from the gold mining era, when miners were allowed to celebrate after-hours on the eve of July 4th.

July 4

• Juneau Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m. in Downtown Juneau

• Douglas Parade at 2 p.m.: the annual parade will include grand marshals from the Juneau-Douglas High School Class of 1966, float prizes of $100 in multiple categories, and a children’s parade.

• Society for Creative Anachroism from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by Field 4: performances throughout the day.

• Douglas Community United Methodist Church: Kid’s Fun Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Hot Dog Sale: noon at Douglas Fire Hall

• Annual Sandcastle Challenge at Sandy Beach from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• Field Events at Savikko Park Field #1 at 3 p.m.: includes 10 different races for different age groups

• Final Soapbox Challenge on St. Ann’s Avenue at 3 p.m.

Make & Break at 3:30 p.m. in front of Douglas Fire Hall: Olde Time Firemen’s Hose Race

• Alaska Music One presents “Bands on the Beach” from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pavilion: 99%, One Eye Open, Scratch Kwa’an, Sounds Crew, and Steady Going.

• Food Vendors: over 10 vendors to choose from.

• Egan Drive, West 8th Street, Main Street, Front Street, and Franklin Street will all be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 10:30 a.m. before the Juneau Parade. The road closure is expected to last until about 1 p.m. No parking signs will also be posted along the route.

• Douglas Highway will be closed at Capital View Court starting at 1:45 p.m., and two-way traffic will be routed into and out of Douglas via Capital View Court and 2nd Street during the Douglas Parade.

• St. Ann’s Avenue from Summers Street to 3rd Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on July 3 starting at 4 p.m for the Soapbox Derby, while 2nd Street between G Street and H street will be closed for a black party at 4:30 p.m. on July 4. The road will remained closed to traffic until about 9 p.m. July 4.

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