Parade, picnic, midnight fireworks highlight Juneau Fourth of July festivities

Coast Guardsmen march in the Juneau Fourth of July parade. (Dana Zigmund / Juneau Empire file photo)

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The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band plays music during the Douglas parade on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Jasz Garrett / Juneau Empire file photo)

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Juneau Ati-Atihan marches towards downtown Juneau in the 2025 Fourth of July Parade. The group was named best of parade. (Natalie Buttner / Juneau Empire file photo)

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The 127th annual Douglas Island 4th of July celebration will kick-start Fourth of July festivities that run throughout the weekend. Downtown Juneau will also feature its signature parade as the city is set to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial.

July 1

• Raffle drawing at Louie’s Douglas Inn at 6:30 p.m.

July 2

• Bicycle Decorating and Sidewalk Chalk Decorating at Douglas Community Library Parking Garage from 4 to 6 p.m.: participants can bring their bike, trike, scooter, or wheelchair to decorate for the parade. Supplies will be provided.

July 3

• Soapbox Car Show on St. Ann’s Avenue from 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Car enthusiasts can show off their ride and see the competition.

• Community Picnic and Watermelon Eating Contest at Sandy Beach from 6 to 8 p.m.: food and drinks will be provided.

• Midnight Fireworks at 11:59 p.m. over the Gastineau Channel: a historic tradition stemming from the gold mining era, when miners were allowed to celebrate after-hours on the eve of July 4th.

July 4

• Juneau Fourth of July Parade at 11 a.m. in Downtown Juneau

• Douglas Parade at 2 p.m.: the annual parade will include grand marshals from the Juneau-Douglas High School Class of 1966, float prizes of $100 in multiple categories, and a children’s parade.

• Society for Creative Anachroism from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by Field 4: performances throughout the day.

• Douglas Community United Methodist Church: Kid’s Fun Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Hot Dog Sale: noon at Douglas Fire Hall

• Annual Sandcastle Challenge at Sandy Beach from noon to 3:30 p.m.

• Field Events at Savikko Park Field #1 at 3 p.m.: includes 10 different races for different age groups

• Final Soapbox Challenge on St. Ann’s Avenue at 3 p.m.

Make & Break at 3:30 p.m. in front of Douglas Fire Hall: Olde Time Firemen’s Hose Race

• Alaska Music One presents “Bands on the Beach” from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pavilion: 99%, One Eye Open, Scratch Kwa’an, Sounds Crew, and Steady Going.

• Food Vendors: over 10 vendors to choose from.

• Egan Drive, West 8th Street, Main Street, Front Street, and Franklin Street will all be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 10:30 a.m. before the Juneau Parade. The road closure is expected to last until about 1 p.m. No parking signs will also be posted along the route.

• Douglas Highway will be closed at Capital View Court starting at 1:45 p.m., and two-way traffic will be routed into and out of Douglas via Capital View Court and 2nd Street during the Douglas Parade.

• St. Ann’s Avenue from Summers Street to 3rd Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on July 3 starting at 4 p.m for the Soapbox Derby, while 2nd Street between G Street and H street will be closed for a black party at 4:30 p.m. on July 4. The road will remained closed to traffic until about 9 p.m. July 4.