Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority approves $9.8M in grants

Mentors and volunteers gather at the Zach Gordon Youth Center to take part in the “Weaving Our Pride” project workshop. The center was one of the local organizations to receive a grant from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire file photo)

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority (Trust) board of trustees has approved $9.8 million in grants to beneficiary-serving organizations — including five Juneau-based organizations — in the final quarter of the 2026 fiscal year

Trust grants are awarded four times a year to Alaska nonprofits, tribal entities, government agencies, and service providers that serve Trust beneficiaries, and this quarter’s grants are part of the Trust’s approximately $25 million annual grant program.

The grants support direct services, capacity building, capital construction and equipment, data and planning, workforce development, and other beneficiary-related initiatives.

The City and Borough of Juneau – Zach Gordon Youth Center was awarded $120,000 for gap funding for the Shéiyi Xaat Hit (Spruce Root House) Youth Shelter and Transitional Living Program. The shelter is an official Safe Space, serving as a national youth outreach and prevention program that connects young people with immediate support when they need it most.

Youth under 18 who are experiencing a crisis, feeling unsafe, or in need of help can visit a Safe Space facility and be connected with caring adults and community resources.

Southeast Alaska Independent Living was awarded $75,000 for the ORCA Training, Travel, and Scholarship Initiative for Beneficiary Wellbeing, which plans a wide variety of adaptive outdoor pursuits for all abilities and interests.

JAMHI Health & Wellness received $60,000 for the Alaska Prisoner Reentry Initiative: Reentry Coalition Capacity Development – Juneau, which is a collaboration of individuals, organizations, community advocates, and public entities that support success before, during, and after incarceration.

JAMHI was also awarded $48,000 for Juneau Reentry Coalition Reentry Housing, which promotes strategies and engage in activities that serve justice-involved individuals to reduce recidivism and improve public safety.

The University of Alaska Southeast received $50,000 for Trauma-Response Tools for Alaska’s Emerging Special Educators, which center on evidence-based strategies tailored to the state’s unique cultural and geographical contexts.

Mary Wilson, Trust CEO, said that the beneficiaries across the state deserve timely access to the care and support they need to thrive.

“With funding for projects including youth prevention and intervention, housing for vulnerable Alaskans, and initiatives to strengthen crisis care and treatment services, this quarter’s Trust grants will help to improve beneficiary health outcomes,” she said.

“We are grateful to all our partners in Alaska who are using Trust funds to support our beneficiaries and our communities.”

Organizations and programs that are awarded grant funding are often collaborative efforts, with the Trust leveraging support from the philanthropic community, private donations, earned revenue, and other funders.