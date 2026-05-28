Wrongful death suit filed against City and Borough of Juneau

The estate of a Juneau man has filed a wrongful death suit against the City and Borough of Juneau and one of its employees.

The complaint filed in Juneau Superior Court May 15 is seeking damages in excess of $100,000 in relation to the June 10, 2024 death of Armando Sanchez.

The court filing contends that Sanchez was a pedestrian in the drive-through area of True North Federal Credit Union on Postal Way in Juneau at 4:56 a.m. June 1, 2024, when he was struck by a City of Juneau truck driven by a municipal employee. The document alleges the vehicle was being driven in a careless and reckless manner and the driver failed to give full time and attention, and keep the vehicle under proper control.

Sanchez, 38, was said to be in excellent health at the time.

A June 12, 2024 release from the Juneau Police Department reported the driver told police he drove around a corner into the drive-through lane and did not see the man laying in the roadway immediately around the corner. He said it appeared the cowling of the truck had rolled over the man.

According to the court filing, Sanchez survived for nine days after the incident, “during which he suffered severe physical and emotional pain.”

The estate is seeking damages for medical and funeral expenses, in addition to loss of financial support, as well as loss of care and assistance, companionship, comfort and advice.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.