Capital City Fire Rescue battles deck fire in Starr Hill

Capital City Fire Rescue crews battled a deck fire threatening a home in the Starr Hill neairborhood earlier this week. (Capital City Fire Rescue)

Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews battled a deck fire threatening a home in the Starr Hill neighborhood earlier this week.

The department responded to a structure fire on May 26 after multiple callers reported a deck and exterior wall on fire with heavy smoke visible from the area.

Chief officers and engine companies arrived on scene and found significant fire and smoke conditions involving the exterior of the home. The crews initiated fire attack and prevented the fire from extending to neighboring homes.

“CCFR would like to thank our crews, dispatchers, Juneau Police Department officers, and community members who quickly reported the incident and assisted by providing updated information,” CCFR stated.

“Please remember: keep grills, smokers, and open flame devices away from decks and siding.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.