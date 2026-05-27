Juneau Arts & Humanities Council launches contest for new logo

The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council has launched an open call for artists and designers to submit concepts for its new organizational logo.

The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council (JAHC) has launched an open call for artists and designers to submit concepts for its new organizational logo.

The current branding has been a staple of the organization for decades, and JAHC is now looking to local and regional creators, seeking a fresh visual identity to carry the group into the next half-century of supporting arts and culture in Alaska’s capital city.

JAHC’s current logo was designed by John Fehringer and has been used with several variations since mid-1980.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the work of John in creating this visual calling card,” JAHC stated. “In this exciting time of transformation at the JAHC, we feel it’s time for a new look, and we need your help.”

Submissions are open until July 1 and the selected design will be compensated with a $2,000 cash award. Three runner-ups will also receive a $150 honorarium.

The winning logo will be revealed in August and will serve as the primary visual identifier for JAHC across digital, print, signage, and merchandise.

“We’re excited to take on a new fresh look,” JAHC added.

“We can’t wait to see what you come up with.”