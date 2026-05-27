Perseverance Theatre, Sealaska Heritage Institute seek performers for Tlingit Opera

Perseverance Theatre and Sealaska Heritage Institute are casting performers for Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit-Russian Battles — the first-ever opera performed entirely in the Tlingit language. (File photo)

Perseverance Theatre and Sealaska Heritage Institute are casting performers for Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit-Russian Battles – the first-ever opera performed entirely in the Tlingit language.

The groundbreaking production will bring the largely untold story of the 1802-1804 Tlingit resistance against Russians to the stage this fall, with workshops and rehearsals at Perseverance Theatre running throughout the summer and a premiere run from Sept. 11-20 at the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé auditorium.

The theater and institute are seeking Alaska Native and Indigenous singers, dancers, actors and cultural performers over 18 for the show, from professionals to those with traditional Tlingit dance experience, or simply a desire to participate.

“If you think you might want to apply – please do,” Perseverance Theatre stated.

“There are roles in this cast for those of all skill and experience types, and we will be providing training at rehearsals for all involved in the production.”

Auditions will be held virtually and reviewed by all creative team members.

“Please let us know if you would like any assistance in the creation of the audition tape in-person in Juneau,” Perseverance Theatre stated.

“We can have the option to assist in the recording process by providing space and recording equipment if requested.”

The production, also know as the Tlingit Opera, will include a score by composer Edward Littlefield rooted in Tlingit musical and performing arts traditions and events, some of which were previously held in natural amphitheaters set in mountain valleys, according to Perseverance Theatre.

The libretto by Vera Starbard will revolve around the history of the Tlingit-Russian war in Southeast Alaska, which saw the Tlingit and Haida unite and become victorious, followed by their defeat and the Tlingit retreat from Sitka in 1804.

Translations will be provided by X’unei Lance Twitchell.

Interested performers can email casting@ptalaska.org to receive audition materials and instructions.

“Local and out-of-town performers are encouraged to apply,” the theater added.

“Out-of-town performers will be accommodated with travel, housing and local transportation while in residence.”