Juneau man charged with attempted murder threatened to cut his brother’s eyes

A statue of William Henry Seward stands outside the Dimond Courthouse in downtown Juneau. An 82-year-old Juneau man is set to next appear in Juneau District Court on June 3 charged with attempted murder. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

A family argument left a 78-year-old Juneau man with multiple stab wounds to his arms, hands and face and his 82-year-old brother facing an attempted murder charge.

Arvid William Puustinen, 82, was arrested May 22 following a dispute at a home they shared in the 1000-block of B Street. Puustinen is scheduled to appear in Juneau District Court June 3 for a preliminary hearing on a charge of attempted murder.

According to documents filed in Juneau District Court, officers discovered Arthur Puustinen at about 3 p.m. May 22 with multiple stab wounds to his arms and face, including a swollen and injured eye area. The 78-year-old told police his brother stabbed him multiple times and threatened to kill him.

Officers later located Arvid Puustinen near Glacier Avenue and West 12th Street holding a knife.

“Arvid stated he had been angry with Arthur during an argument at their shared residence and admtted he got on top of Arthur and used the knife against him,” according to a document filed in the Alaska Trial Courts May 23.

Officers later interviewed the victim at Bartlett Regional Hospital, where he told them Arvid threatened to kill him and pushed him onto a couch before repeatedly stabbing him.

“Arthur stated Arvid made statements including ‘I’m going to kill you,’ ‘I gotta cut your eyes,’ and ‘I’m going to blind you’, ” according to the document.

Arvid Puustinen was lodged at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center pending further court proceedings.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Line.

All allegations are based upon preliminary investigation and are subject to change as the investigation continues. None of the allegations have been proven in court.