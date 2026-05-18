Juneau community calendar: May 18 to 24

MONDAY, May 18

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Josh Fortenbery Solo Matinee

5 to 7 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

Juneau’s own Josh Fortenbery plays 3 special solo matinee shows.

crystalsaloon.com/events

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Introductory Aikido Classes

7 to 8:30 p.m. at 336 First St, Juneau, 99801. On the corner of First and Gold, behind the Baranoff

This introductory course will include stretching, falling, and rolling, all while protecting yourself, along with basic empty-hand techniques. Aikido is a non-competitive Japanese martial art based on blending with the energy of an attack and redirecting it back at the attacker. Wear sweats or loose clothing, Judo or Karate uniform is optional. Ages 18 and up.

Ticket Information: $20 for 4 classes

Website: juneauaikidojo.com

Contact: (907) 723-3154

TUESDAY, May 19

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Virtual Low Vision Support Group

1 to 2:30 p.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Low Vision Support Group

Meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Juneau Senior Center.

Share and learn about ways to adjust to vision loss. Rides are available to the meeting, but participants must arrange for their return ride home.

Call Laura at Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) for more info: 586-4920.

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Cancer Connection support group

6:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartlett Administration Building room 204

It’s a time of encouragement and support for those newly diagnosed with cancer, currently receiving treatment, & whose treatment has ended. Loved ones are also welcome.

www.cancerconnectionak.org

Contact: 907-796-2273, admin@cancerconnectionak.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, May 20

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Traumatic & Acquired Brain Injury Support Group

Noon to 1 p.m. at 8711 Teal St, Juneau

The TABI support group is an open space for people with a traumatic and/or acquired brain injury to come together on a monthly basis. Every month’s topic is different and designed to meet people where they are at. https://www.sailinc.org/brain-injury-supports/ Kimberly Sumner: ksumner@sailinc.org or 888-487-0961 Third Wednesday of every month at 12PM

Juneau Celebration of Older Alaskans

3 to 5 p.m. at Douglas Library

Celebrate Older Americans Month with friends and neighbors. Celebrate AARP Andrus Award recipient Bruce Botelho. No tickets necessary.

Contact:

Linda Kruger 907-957-0335

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Introductory Aikido Classes

7 to 8:30 p.m. at 336 First St, Juneau, 99801. On the corner of First and Gold, behind the Baranoff

This introductory course will include stretching, falling, and rolling, all while protecting yourself, along with basic empty-hand techniques. Aikido is a non-competitive Japanese martial art based on blending with the energy of an attack and redirecting it back at the attacker. Wear sweats or loose clothing, Judo or Karate uniform is optional. Ages 18 and up.

Ticket Information: $20 for 4 classes

Website: juneauaikidojo.com

Contact: (907) 723-3154

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, May 21

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at New Location: RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Explore the World of WWOOF!

5:30 to 7:30 p.m at Valley Library

Learn about the world of Willing Workers On Organic Farms (WWOOF) from Rick Bellagh and Nels Olson of Wabi Sabi Wilderness Farm. They will share their experiences as WWOOFers in multiple countries and as hosts at their Shelter Island farm. The group will make mini raised beds and do some planting!

Ticket Information: Free! Register here: https://forms.office.com/g/xXWqtxz1yW

Website: https://juneau.org/library/library-calendar

Contact: elizabeth.piseldavis@juneau.org

Mini Fig Paint & Sip

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Miniature figurine painting workshop with Riddle Valley Games. Bring your own paints, mini-figs, and supplies — or borrow some from Riddle Valley Games. Free & All Ages.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Family Support Group (NAMI)

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, May 22

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Eldred Rock Lighthouse Grand Opening Event

5 to 7 p.m. at Forbidden Peak Brewery, 11798 Glacier Hwy, Juneau

Celebrating the Grand Opening of Eldred Rock Lighthouse. June 1, 2026 marks the 120th Anniversary of Alaska’s oldest original lighthouse. A special release beer for the occasion and door prizes to win tickets on the May 30th Grand Opening Cruise.

Open House – free to the public; food and beverages for purchase.

Website: www.eldredrocklighthouse.org

Contact: eldredrocklighthouse@gmail.com

Fiber Friday!

5 to 7 p.m. at Located in the Heads in the Clouds Collective studio, Arcticorp Bldg 418 Harris St. Rm 403

Join other fiber artists with your current craft! Knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, sewing, felting, or just bring you!

Every 2nd and 4th Friday, 5-7pm

Free and open to the community

Event Info: Follow @headsinthecloudscollective on Instagram to get event updates and notifications

Contact Info: Tess Olympia, on instagram @juneauwoolies or Rebecca Hsieh, @reccashaystudios

Artemis II – Free Live Planetarium Show

7 to 8 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Last month, record-breaking Artemis II took humans out of the Earth’s orbit for the first time in 50 years, launching four astronauts on a 10-day mission around the far side of the moon and back. This test of the Space Launch System and the Orion capsule captured the world’s attention and observed parts of the moon never before seen with human eyes. We’ll look at just some of the 12,000+ pictures and videos, talk about the purpose of the mission, the many records that were broken, and what comes next for the Artemis program.

Registration: https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/artemis-ii-moon-mission

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

SATURDAY, May 23

Juneau Audubon Society Bird walk

8 to 10 a.m. at Eagle Beach – picnic area

Bird Walk for all levels of birders.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Downtown Geology Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m. at Juneau Douglas City Museum

Preregistration required– Call 907-586-3572 This tour highlights the general geology of downtown Juneau and how local geology has influenced Juneau’s downtown development and history. The walk is about 1.5 miles in length and will begin at the City Museum. Led by local tour guides, Dr. Cathy Connor, retired Professor of Geology University of Alaska Southeast, and Juneau Naturalist Richard Carstensen. Ticket price of $31.50 includes free admission to the City Museum and a 20% discount on select items in the museum store. Space is limited to 15 participants. Call 907-586-3572 to reserve your spot.

juneau.org/museum

Y2 Okayyy

8 to 11 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel and Bar

Y2K themed drag show.

Ticket Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/y2-okayyyy-juneau-drag-show-tickets-1988203873306?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

Contact:

Aurelie Marie 907 957 0688

SUNDAY, May 24

Pentecost Sunday

10 to 11 a.m. at Ḵunéix̱ Hídi Northern Light United Church, 400 W 11th St

Pentecost Sunday, wear RED!

Website: https://khnluc.org/

Contact: office@khnluc.org, 907 586-3131

Artists of All Nations

1 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact:

Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com