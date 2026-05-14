Juneau’s Capital City Fire Rescue handled 793 calls for service in April

This is a photo of a Capital City Fire/Rescue truck in the Mendenhall Valley. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire File)

Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 416 incidents in April, according to the latest summary from the fire department.

There were a total of 793 calls for service last month, ranging from emergency response, mobile integrated health, CARES operations, crisis response, fire prevention, and community outreach programs, a Facebook post from the department says.

The 416 incidents included: 10 fires, 323 emergency medical service and rescues, three hazardous condition calls, 19 service calls, 52 good intent calls and nine false alarm or false call responses.

The fire department says emergency medical service and rescues continue to make up the majority of its operational workload.

“Our CARES and Mobile Integrated Health teams also remained heavily engaged throughout the month supporting vulnerable members of our community through crisis response, transports, mental health outreach, and sobering center operations, accounting for an additional 377 responses, contacts, and transports.”