Juneau community calendar: May 16 and 17

SATURDAY, May 16

Juneau Audubon Society Bird walk

8 to 10 a.m. at Airport Dike Trail

Public guided bird walks. Juneau Audubon provides binoculars.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alaska

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Skater’s Cabin, Skater’s Cabin Road

Come join the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to support Juneau’s Special Olympics athletes. All are welcome to walk, run, or roll Saturday May 16th, at 10:00 a.m., at Skater’s Cabin. Registration starts at 9:30. All the funds raised stay in Juneau to help support sports training and competition. Register or pledge today: https://specialolympicsalaska.org/law-enforcement-torch-run/

Capital City Quilters Guild 2026 Quilt Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall

CCQ Guild’s quilt show will be all weekend. Free admission. Please bring a friend and enjoy the quilts and vendors. It is always a cheerful, fun event. Vote for your favorite!

Free Admission

Website: www.ccqjuneau.com

Contact: 907-723-3107

Saturday Staying Aliv Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Books, Bites & Bygones – Seasonal Opening of the Last Chance Mining Museum

Noon to 5 p.m. at Last Chance Mining Museum, end of Basin Road

Join us for Books, Bites & Bygones at the mining museum. FREE admission, free and discounted local history publications and sourdough treats. Park at the end of Basin Road and cross Gold Creek.

FREE

Website: https://www.juneauhistory.org

Contact: juneauhistory@gmail.com

Community Baby Clothing and Gear Swap

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Library

What better time to flip your child’s wardrobe than spring!? Those with littles or one’s on the way, I invite you to join me for a community clothing swap! No money, just mutual support. Sizes newborn-3t only.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2165710040848026/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

What to See on Your Summer Vacation – Free Planetarium Show

7 to 8 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

In Juneau, our night skies turn light and the stars disappear. If you are heading south for a summer break, the night can be warm and the skies dark. What a great time to look up. Where are you headed? If you are headed south (or if you would just like to explore a summer sky without leaving Juneau!) over the summer, you will find darker nights than we have in our summer months. What are the “summer constellations” and why are they called that? Which ones would you see? Learn some highlights of summer celestial events. What night sky apps can be helpful in planning your nights or when you get there? Where are you headed? Lower 48, Hawaii, Australia, Europe? Let us know before or while you are there. Or just enjoy learning what’s up.

Ticket Information: https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/what-to-see-on-your-summer-vacation

Website: mariedrkeplanetairum.org

Contact: mariedrkeplanetairum@gmail.com

JGLT Play Crawl

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light Church, Amalga Back Room, Alaska Robotics

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents the JGLT Play Crawl, May 14, 15, and 16! Each night of this contemporary play reading series features a different script, different cast and director, and different location! All performances are free and open to the public. Please check each night’s details carefully, including recommended audience age guidelines. More information at juneaughostlight.com.

Website: https://www.juneaughostlight.com/

Contact: cate@juneaughostlight.com

SUNDAY, May 17

World Migratory Bird Day celebration

8 to 10 a.m. at Juneau Community Garden, Montana Creek Road

Join the US Forest Service and Juneau Audubon Society for a bird banding demonstration. See songbirds up close and learn how scientists study them. Conservation material will also be available. Free and family friendly event.

Capital City Quilters Guild 2026 Quilt Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Hall Convention Center, 101 Egan Dr, Juneau

CCQ Guild’s quilt show will be all weekend. Free admission. Please bring a friend and enjoy the quilts and vendors. It is always a cheerful, fun event. Vote for your favorite!

Free Admission

Website: www.ccqjuneau.com

Contact: 907-723-3107

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact:Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org

Contact Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 or info@juneausymphony.org.

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com