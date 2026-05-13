High school student selected to represent Juneau at Washington Youth Summit

Kaycee Parady has been selected as a National Youth Delegate representing Juneau at the 2026 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University June 28 to July 3. (George Mason University/submitted)

A Juneau-Douglas High School student has been selected to represent Juneau at a prestigious youth conference in Virginia.

Kaycee Parady has been selected as a National Youth Delegate representing Juneau at the 2026 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University. She was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies, says a news release from George Mason University.

She joins a select group of students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation.

The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the important field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century.

“The summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry,” the release adds.

The week-long program is held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. It will be held June 28 to July 3.

The conference is a partnership between George Mason University and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

“With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience.”

The summit’s advisory board is chaired by Mark Bauman, president of Virtual Wonders and former executive vice-president of National Geographic Television. Additional members include world renowned scholars, distinguished scientists, and award winning university faculty. Delegates gain an insider look at environmental science, policy and conservation issues.