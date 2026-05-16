Alaska’s seafood industry employs 41K workers, accounts for 7% of state GDP

Seine fishermen work to catch chum salmon during a six-hour opening outside of Amalga Harbor. (Juneau Empire File)

The latest report from Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute says the seafood industry remains a cornerstone of Alaska’s economy.

Using data from 2023 and 2024, the report found that Alaska’s seafood industry supported more than 41,800 jobs and generated $5.2 billion in economic activity statewide, according to a news release Wednesday (May 13). The report was first published in 2013 and has been updated every two years since 2020.

The 2023 and 2024 periods saw the lowest ex-vessel value for Alaska seafood since 2000, amid a combination of global market pressures and changing supply conditions.

The report also highlights the industry’s continued role in delivering economic value for Alaska, including:

• Alaska fishermen harvested an average of 5.1 billion pounds of seafood, worth $1.5 billion at the dock.

• Processors transformed this harvest into 2.4 billion pounds of finished product valued at $4.2 billion, adding $2.7 billion in value through processing and distribution.

• The seafood industry directly employed 41,800 workers in Alaska, equivalent to 24,100 average annual jobs (the number of people working each month averaged across the 12 months of a year).

• More than 15,000 Alaskans from over 120 communities worked in the industry.

Total Alaska labor income generated by the sector reached $1.9 billion, including multiplier effects.

“Seafood continues to be one of Alaska’s most important economic drivers, contributing about 7% to Alaska’s GDP,” said Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute executive director Jeremy Woodrow.

“While the past few years have brought real challenges for fishermen, processors, and coastal communities, the latest economic report shows that Alaska seafood remains a foundational industry that supports jobs, businesses, economies and communities across Alaska.”

Statewide, 59% of the industry’s skippers, active permit holders and crew were Alaska residents, totaling 10,900 fishermen.

Commercial fisherman lived in all 30 Alaska boroughs and census areas. While coastal areas had the highest numbers, more than 1,100 commercial fishermen live in Anchorage and more than 600 live in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Alaska’s seafood industry is also a major contributor to the nation’s seafood supply and economy.

Alaska harvests account for roughly 63% of total U.S. seafood landings, producing more wild-caught seafood than all other states combined and representing about 1% of global seafood production.

Across the country, Alaska seafood supports 55,400 annual jobs, generates $3.4 billion in labor income and contributes $7.4 billion in economic value to the U.S. economy.