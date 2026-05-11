Juneau community calendar: May 11 to 17

MONDAY, May 11

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Josh Fortenbery Solo Matinee

5 to 7 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

Juneau’s own Josh Fortenbery plays 3 special solo matinee shows.

crystalsaloon.com/events

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

TUESDAY, May 12

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Cookie Decorating Level 1 : Beautiful Butterflies

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room 5364 Commercial Blvd. Juneau

Join pastry chef Jossie Lukacik for an introduction to cookie decorating. In this class you’ll learn the basics of royal icing, how to pipe, flood, and create flood-on-flood designs while decorating a set of butterfly cookies to take home. No experience required, GF available.

Ticket Information:

https://redbirdandraven.com/classes/4

Website: redbirdandraven.com

Contact: Jossie Lukacik, hello@redbirdandraven.com (301) 979-0121

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon!

crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, May 13

Wednesday Community Harvests

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – TBD – Register for up to date information

Join the Haa Tóoch Lichéesh team to listen to the land on the second Wednesdays of summer 2026, harvesting when food and medicine are abundant. We practice respectful harvesting guidelines and ask permission before harvest, we cannot guarantee that each gathering will include harvesting.

Ticket information https://forms.monday.com/forms/cf459be88c8f4f202a122aaca1ed5f69?r=use1

Website htlcoalition.org/events

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Art-based Mental Health Group: Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at NAMI Juneau, 8711 Teal St suite 200, Juneau

This group is for adults looking to support their mental health with creative expression in a welcoming group. No art experience needed, all activities are simple. This peer-led group is available for FREE to adults in Juneau. Drop-ins welcome.

For more information visit namijuneau.org/support-groups

NAMI Creative Growth

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Engage in simple art activities to support your mental health with creative expression. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153,

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, MAY 14

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at New Location: RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Community Fly Casting Night

6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Lakes

Community Fly Casting Night is Thurs May 14th at Twin Lakes from 6-8 PM. This is a Free all ages event sponsored by Tongass Trout Unlimited, Alaska Fly Fishing Goods, and Rain Country Fly Fishers. They’ll be fly casting instruction and we’ll have some fly rods for you to use but please bring your own, if you have one. For more information contact Alaska Fly Fishing Goods at (907) 586-1550. Again that’s Community Fly Casting Night Thurs May 14th at Twin Lakes 6-8 PM.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1CgGhqXqEr/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Stand Up Open Mic

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

2nd Thursday Stand Up Open Mic brought to you by Southeast Events. Come flex your stand up muscles with a 5 minute set or enjoy local comics! Free & All Ages but adult content.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

JGLT Play Crawl

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light Church, Amalga Back Room, Alaska Robotics

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents the JGLT Play Crawl, May 14, 15, and 16! Each night of this contemporary play reading series features a different script, different cast and director, and different location! All performances are free and open to the public. Please check each night’s details carefully, including recommended audience age guidelines. More information at juneaughostlight.com.

Website: https://www.juneaughostlight.com/

Contact: cate@juneaughostlight.com

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, May 15

Capital City Quilters Guild 2026 Quilt Show

Noon to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall

CCQ Guild’s quilt show will be all weekend. Free admission. Please bring a friend and enjoy the quilts and vendors. It is always a cheerful, fun event. Vote for your favorite!

Free Admission

Website: www.ccqjuneau.com

Contact: 907-723-3107

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

Cookie Decorating Level 1 : Avocado Toast

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Alaskan Brewing Tasting Room 5364 Commercial Blvd. Juneau

Join pastry chef Jossie Lukacik for an introduction to cookie decorating. In this class you’ll learn the basics of royal icing — how to pipe, flood, and create dimensional designs — while decorating a set of avocado toast and brunch-inspired cookies to take home. All materials provided, gluten free available!

Ticket Information: https://redbirdandraven.com/classes/5

Website: redbirdandraven.com

Contact: Jossie Lukacik hello@redbirdandraven.com (301) 979-0121

Luke Weld Trio

7 to 9 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

The Luke Weld Jazz Trio featuring Sam Roberts and Nick Fishman

crystalsaloon.com/events

FRIDAY Contra Dance! New time, same place!

7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at St. Ann’s Parish Hall, 430 5th Street, Juneau

Same great monthly dance, NOW ON FRIDAY! Come see your friends, make some new ones and dance to LIVE MUSIC. No partner or experience needed! Beginner lessons at 7:30 pm Dancing to LIVE MUSIC until 10:30 pm. Enjoy foot stomping tunes from “The Wharf Rats and Flats Cats” Tom Paul~fiddle Jack Fontanella~banjo Chris Meade~guitar Nicole Lantz~bass Your caller: Daniel Martin. All dances are beginner friendly. Show up at 7:30 for an easy warmup lesson 🙂 IMPORTANT! No outside shoes in the dance hall! Please change into clean shoes (or socks) before entering the hall.

Ticket Information: Suggested Donation: $10-20 general admission; $5 for students/volunteers/others in need. *Kids under 12 free* CASH, CHECK OR VENMO ONLY

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauContraDance

Contact: juneaucontras@gmail.com

JGLT Play Crawl

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light Church, Amalga Back Room, Alaska Robotics

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents the JGLT Play Crawl, May 14, 15, and 16! Each night of this contemporary play reading series features a different script, different cast and director, and different location! All performances are free and open to the public. Please check each night’s details carefully, including recommended audience age guidelines. More information at juneaughostlight.com.

Website: https://www.juneaughostlight.com/

Contact: cate@juneaughostlight.com

SATURDAY, May 16

Juneau Audubon Society Bird walk

8 to 10 a.m. at Airport Dike Trail

Public guided bird walks. Juneau Audubon provides binoculars.

Free & open to the public.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alaska

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Skater’s Cabin, Skater’s Cabin Road

Come join the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics to support Juneau’s Special Olympics athletes. All are welcome to walk, run, or roll Saturday May 16th, at 10:00 a.m., at Skater’s Cabin. Registration starts at 9:30. All the funds raised stay in Juneau to help support sports training and competition. Register or pledge today: https://specialolympicsalaska.org/law-enforcement-torch-run/

Capital City Quilters Guild 2026 Quilt Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Hall

CCQ Guild’s quilt show will be all weekend. Free admission. Please bring a friend and enjoy the quilts and vendors. It is always a cheerful, fun event. Vote for your favorite!

Free Admission

Website: www.ccqjuneau.com

Contact: 907-723-3107

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Books, Bites & Bygones – Seasonal Opening of the Last Chance Mining Museum

Noon to 5 p.m. at Last Chance Mining Museum, end of Basin Road

Join us for Books, Bites & Bygones at the mining museum. FREE admission, free and discounted local history publications and sourdough treats. Park at the end of Basin Road and cross Gold Creek.

FREE

Website: https://www.juneauhistory.org

Contact: juneauhistory@gmail.com

Community Baby Clothing and Gear Swap

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Library

What better time to flip your child’s wardrobe than spring!? Those with littles or one’s on the way, I invite you to join me for a community clothing swap! No money, just mutual support. Sizes newborn-3t only.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2165710040848026/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

What to See on Your Summer Vacation – Free Planetarium Show

7 to 8 p.m. at 1015 Glacier Avenue

In Juneau, our night skies turn light and the stars disappear. If you are heading south for a summer break, the night can be warm and the skies dark. What a great time to look up. Where are you headed? If you are headed south (or if you would just like to explore a summer sky without leaving Juneau!) over the summer, you will find darker nights than we have in our summer months. What are the “summer constellations” and why are they called that? Which ones would you see? Learn some highlights of summer celestial events. What night sky apps can be helpful in planning your nights or when you get there? Where are you headed? Lower 48, Hawaii, Australia, Europe? Let us know before or while you are there. Or just enjoy learning what’s up.

Ticket Information: https://www.mariedrakeplanetarium.org/event-details/what-to-see-on-your-summer-vacation

Website: mariedrkeplanetairum.org

Contact: mariedrkeplanetairum@gmail.com

JGLT Play Crawl

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Kunéix Hídi Northern Light Church, Amalga Back Room, Alaska Robotics

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents the JGLT Play Crawl, May 14, 15, and 16! Each night of this contemporary play reading series features a different script, different cast and director, and different location! All performances are free and open to the public. Please check each night’s details carefully, including recommended audience age guidelines. More information at juneaughostlight.com.

Website: https://www.juneaughostlight.com/

Contact: cate@juneaughostlight.com

SUNDAY, May 17

World Migratory Bird Day celebration

8 to 10 a.m. at Juneau Community Garden, Montana Creek Road

Join the US Forest Service and Juneau Audubon Society for a bird banding demonstration. See songbirds up close and learn how scientists study them. Conservation material will also be available. Free and family friendly event.

https://www.juneauaudubon.org

Capital City Quilters Guild 2026 Quilt Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Hall Convention Center, 101 Egan Dr, Juneau

CCQ Guild’s quilt show will be all weekend. Free admission. Please bring a friend and enjoy the quilts and vendors. It is always a cheerful, fun event. Vote for your favorite!

Free Admission

Website: www.ccqjuneau.com

Contact: 907-723-3107

Juneau Sip n Stitch

1 to 3 p.m. at Heritage Coffee on Mendenhall Mall Rd

To all fiber arts enthusiasts! Bring your latest project and join us for an afternoon of chat and craft at Heritage Coffee’s Glacier Cafe on Mendenhall Mall Rd. Every Sunday from 1-3 pm.

Contact:Jill Lewis 907-209-6754

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com