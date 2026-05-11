Juneau jury indicts man for attempted murder

A Juneau jury has indicted a 45-year-old man for attempted murder.

In additioned to attempted murder, the jury indicted Pharoah Akhenaten on May 7 for kidnapping, multiple counts of assault, multiple counts of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree and one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, a release from Alaska’s Department of Law says.

If convicted, Akhenaten could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison.

Akhenaten is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, with bail set at $50,000 cash performance, $50,000 cash appearance and a court-approved third-party custodian.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt.

The release adds the indictment is for conduct that began in January 2026 and ended on April 27.

In April, the Juneau Police Department announced the arrest of Akhenaten after a month-long investigation that ended with a police chase.

Police said that Akhenaten fled from officers in a vehicle, hitting a police vehicle and allegedly causing $4,000 in damages.

There was a brief pursuit and Akhenaten pulled into a driveway of a home in the 25000 block of Glacier Highway. He exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a handgun.

Police say that Akhenaten failed to comply with officers’ commands to drop the firearm and allegedly continued toward the home. There was a brief standoff, but Akhenaten “ultimately complied, laid on the ground, and was taken into custody without further incident.”

The release adds that the home was later determined to be unoccupied and had no connection to Akhenaten.

A second firearm was found on Akhenaten during the arrest. He was transported to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Police say the arrest was the result of a month-long investigation into multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses allegedly committed by Akhenaten within Juneau.

Akhenaten also had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for a probation violation related to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.