1 charged in connected Mendenhall Valley residential assaults

A 24-year-old is facing six charges – and could face more – in two connected residential assaults in Mendenhall Valley.

Seeti Maua is facing a charge of sexual assault in the first degree (an unclassified felony), two counts of burglary in the first degree (a Class B felony) and three counts of assault in the fourth degree (a Class A misdemeanor), according to a release from the Juneau Police Department on May 7.

Maua was identified by Juneau police as the suspected and arrested in the afternoon of May 7. Police say Maua was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lemon Creek Correction Center.

Juneau police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges as the case progresses.

Police first alerted the public to the investigation earlier in the day on May 7 before Maua was arrested and charged shortly after.

In the early hours of May 2, the Juneau Police Department received two separate reports involving an unknown male entering residences in the Mendenhall Valley area and assaulting occupants.

Police received the first report around 1:55 a.m. for a report of an assault in the 9100 block of Cinema Drive.

A female caller reported that an unknown male knocked on the door of the residence.

“When her boyfriend opened the door, the male immediately punched him in the face, causing him to lose consciousness,” police said.

She also reported she was physically assaulted, rendered unconscious, and sexually assaulted.

When they regained consciousness, the suspect fled the area, police said.

The suspect was described as approximately six feet tall and possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Then at 2:11 a.m., police received the second report, this time in the 3200 block of Tongass Boulevard.

This time a male caller reported he was asleep when an unknown male entered his bedroom.

The suspect was reportedly holding a small bag before punching the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled the residence and was last seen walking toward Breese Street via Lori Avenue.

The suspect in this incident was described as wearing a white sweatshirt and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police searched the area for the suspect, but he was not located. However, the initial release from police said investigators believed the two assaults were connected.