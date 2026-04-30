Brief police chase in Juneau ends with man, 45, facing 17 charges

A 45-year-old man is facing charges ranging from attempted murder and kidnapping to assault and driving without a valid license after a month-long investigation that ended with a police chase.

Juneau Police Department arrested Pharoah Akhenaten in the 25000 block of Glacier Highway on April 27 around 5:30 p.m., according to a release from police Wednesday (April 29).

Police say that Akhenaten fled from officers in a vehicle, hitting a police vehicle and allegedly causing $4,000 in damages.

There was a brief pursuit and Akhenaten pulled into a driveway of a home in the 25000 block of Glacier Highway. He exited the vehicle, allegedly armed with a handgun.

Police say that Akhenaten failed to comply with officers’ commands to drop the firearm and allegedly continued toward the home. There was a brief standoff, but Akhenaten “ultimately complied, laid on the ground, and was taken into custody without further incident.”

The release adds that the home was later determined to be unoccupied and had no connection to Akhenaten.

A second firearm was found on Akhenaten during the arrest. He was transported to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Police say the arrest was a culmination of a month-long investigation into multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses allegedly committed by Akhenaten within Juneau.

Akhenaten also had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for a probation violation related to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

In addition to the federal warrant, Akhenaten is now facing 17 other charges:

• Attempted murder in the first degree (unclassified felony)

• Kidnapping (unclassified felony)

• Assault in the second degree (class B felony)

• Three counts of assault in the third degree (class C felony)

• Eight counts of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree (class C felony)

• Failure to stop at the direction of a police officer (class C felony)

• Misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fifth degree (class A misdemeanor)

• Driving without a valid operator’s license (class A misdemeanor)