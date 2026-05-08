Juneau community calendar: May 9 and 10

SATURDAY, May 9

World Migratory Bird

Day celebration

8 to 10 a.m. at Juneau Community Garden, Montana Creek Road

Join the US Forest Service and Juneau Audubon Society for a bird banding demonstration. See songbirds up close and learn how scientists study them. Conservation material will also be available. Free and family friendly event.

Super Plant Sale

9 a.m. to noon at Safeway Parking Lot, 3033 Vintage Blvd, Juneau

You will find a sweet variety of plants, garden art and garden related items by 15 – 20 local vendors. No food or drinks will be sold. Safeway shopping carts are not allowed, so bring your own cart or box.

Contact:

Cynthia: communitygarden998@gmail.com

Second Saturday

Markets

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mendenhall Mall, 9105 Mendenhall Mall Rd # 369, Juneau

Walk for Water – Team

Juneau Stepping Out

for Water

10 a.m. to noon at Walk from Floyd Dryden to Mendenhall Glacier and back

Join team ‘Juneau Stepping Out for Water’ for this year’s Walk for Water. We walk from Floyd Dryden to Mendenhall Glacier (RT 5 miles) which is about the same distance women and children walk in rural Kenya every day to get water. This is supported through Path from Poverty – an organization that partners with Kenyan women and empowers them to move out of poverty by having access to clean water. Monies raised helps purchase 10,000-L rainwater catchment tanks so Kenyan women can work and children can go to school instead of walking for hours to collect water.

Donations are accepted at the event.

Website:

https://www.pathfrompoverty.org/upcoming-events

Contact:

Gillian Hays, gillian.hays@icloud.com

Saturday Staying Alive

Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate

Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

Juneau Maritime

Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Elizabeth Peratrovich Plaza, downtown

Celebrate Juneau’s rich maritime culture, history, and commerce with 100+ vendor booths, live music, FREE kid’s activities, beer garden, fresh grilled seafood, harbor cruises, tug-o-war, and special appearances by the One People Canoe Society, Yees Ku Oo Dancers, and maritime services, including the USCG and Navy!

General Strike

Community

Conversation

12:15 p.m. 1:45 p.m. at Downtown Library

This session begins with a presentation on general strike as a resistance strategy, including lessons from past general strikes. Next, attendees consider how they might improve their own preparedness and Juneau’s preparedness for a sustained general strike. Contact: Anjuli Grantham 907-419-2811

Death With Dessert: A

Woman Strangled

3 to 4:30 p.m. McPhetres Hall, Holy Trinity Church, 325 Gold St., downtown Juneau

A historic true crime in Juneau: A man kills his wife by strangling her with a nylon stocking. He’s a remittance man, someone paid by their family to leave town because of bad behavior or worse. She’s a remittance woman. Will he be convicted?

Ticket Information: Yes, $35, https://trinityjuneau.org/dessert.php

Website: https://www.truecrimealaska.com/events/

Contact: Ed Schoenfeld, douglased17@gmail.com

Movie Screening:

Erin Brockovich

(DDF Fundraiser)

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gold Town Theatre (171 Shattuck Way #109)

This event is a fundraiser to help send Juneau’s High School Drama, Debate, and Forensics (DDF) Team to Nationals in June! This event will feature a Movie Screening of Erin Brockovich (rated R), a Student Performance, and Panel Discussion of Women in Leadership & Law (Thurs. night only). Plus Door Prizes, and More! A second movie screening will also be held on Saturday 5/9.

Ticket Information:

$20 Regular Admission, $10 Seniors/Students. Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash, card, Venmo) or in advance online (Venmo only): bit.ly/erin_brockovich_ddf

Website:

Https://bit.ly/erin_brockovich_ddf

Contact:

Shelby Nesheim, shelby.nesheim@juneauschools.org

SUNDAY, May 10

Sundays with the

Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Traditional Celtic

Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial

Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk

Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com