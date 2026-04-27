Juneau community calendar: April 27 to May 3

MONDAY, April 27

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website:

devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact:

beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Singing for Our Lives

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dzantiki Heeni school

Non-performing singing group singing songs of resistance, solitary, and healing. Sponsored by PFLAG -Juneau.

Ticket Information: Free! Donations accepted

Website: On Facebook at Singing for Our Lives

Contact: Singing.for.our.lives.juneau@protonmail.com

TUESDAY, April 28

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors: Level 1

10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration required

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Autism Support Group for Families with Children With Autism

6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

This is a facilitated gathering of parents who are raising children with autism. Meetings allow for personal sharing and supportive problem solving. Some meetings feature guest speakers on topics relevant to the group.

Joan Gianotti, 907-209-9302 or Diane DeSloover, 907-209-5193

Last Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 pm

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon! crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, April 29

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Denim Day (SAAM event)

6 to 7:30 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

This year, AWARE’s 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness event is a high-impact fashion show featuring community members rocking a series of original statement-driven graphic tees. Our aim is to show that sexual assault prevention is a community responsibility.

https://www.facebook.com/events/866400336417484

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, April 30

Coffee & Christ

7 to 7:45 a.m. at Heritage Coffee Glacier Cafe, Valley

Last Thursday of each month.

An informal Q&A about the Bible with Pastor Aaron Spratt of Faith Lutheran Church. Free! You buy your own beverage!

Contact: Pastor Aaron Spratt 360-969-6869

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Shotokan Karate Classes

6 to 7 p.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

DEER-A-PALOOZA

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Forbidden Peak Brewery

You’re invited to the Taku Blacktail Chapter’s Deer-A-Palooza! This lively, fast-paced event will feature a multi-gun raffle (Permit #0864) hosted by the Douglas Volunteer Fire Association to benefit the Blacktail Deer Foundation. It is free and open to the public—just buy your raffle tickets, bid on silent-auction items, and have a great time! Register online to reserve your tickets and be entered into a drawing for a $100 raffle package plus additional tickets. You can also get or renew your BDF membership and you will be entered into a drawing for a suppressor.

Website: www.blacktaildeer.org

Contact: Regional Director, Marshall Johnson at 907-408-2358 or marshall@muledeer.org

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Know the Snow: Trivia Night

7 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Brewing

To close off a phenomenal winter season the Coastal Alaska Avalanche Center’s last Know the Snow will be a Trivia Night! Categories will celebrate local Ski + Snow history, Snow Science + Rescue, and Juneau Weather + Terrain. Come to fight it out for your name on the trivia Title Belt, with prizes for first and second place!

Website: https://www.devilsclubbrewing.com/events#/events/178250

Contact: holly.harris@coastalakavalanche.org

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, May 1

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

First Friday @ The JACC

4 to 7 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Culture Center, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Join the Juneau Arts & Humanities Council for First Friday. Each month the gallery will have a new exhibit from one or more local artists. Opening reception from 4-7pm. Light refreshments provided.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

For more information visit https://www.jahc.org/box-office/first-friday/

Contact: info@jahc.org or 907-586-2787

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

First Friday @ Hearthside!

4:30 to 6 p.m. at 2 Marine Way 119 B Juneau

Corinna Cook will be signing her latest release, ”Permafrost Is an Archive: and Other Inheritances from the Alaska-Yukon Borderlands (In Place)” at Hearthside’s Downtown location.

Website: https://hearthsidebooks.com/event/2026-05-01/may-first-friday-corinna-cook

Contact: tech@hearthsidebooks.com

5 Below Jazz Quintet

6 to 8 p.m. at Crystal Saloon

The 5 Below Jazz Quintet featuring Ceann Murphy, Ben Higdon, Doug Bridges, Tom Meyer and Jim Noel

crystalsaloon.com/events

Alaska State Master Gardeners Conference 2026

6 to 8 p.m. at Harbor Mountain Brewery

Key note Speaker: oe Lamp’l, the “Joe” behind “joegardener”

Ticket information https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=7796&SINGLESTORE=true

Monthly First Friday Social Dance

7 to 10 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St. Suite 320

Join us for the Juneau Social Dance event, a volunteer-hosted gathering dedicated to fostering a passion for dance within the community. Schedule: 7PM Doors open 7:15–8:00 PM: Partner dance lesson. 8:00–10:00 PM: Social dancing across all genres. No prior experience or partner is required. Important: No street shoes are permitted in the yoga studio.

Cover Charge: $15 (includes lesson and social dance); Pay-as-you-can options available Payment Methods: Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada

7:30 to 9 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, 325 Gold St, Juneau

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

by Brian Quijada

Presented by Theater Alaska

Tickets: Pay-as-you-want

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question. This coming-of-age story examines finding identity in art, family, and culture, and what being Latinx means through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production features Theater Alaska company member Enrique Bravo (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and is directed by Theater Alaska Producing Artistic Director Flordelino Lagundino.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

TICKETED PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 1 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall (325 Gold Street)

Saturday, May 2 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall

Sunday, May 3 @ 3pm – McPhetres Hall

Theater Alaska’s mission is to make professional theater accessible to all. Therefore, we are using a pay-as-you-want ticket structure for this performance. This allows our audiences to pay the price that they can afford. For example, for $40 you are paying the market value of the ticket; for $50 or more you are also helping those in our community attend the show who are unable to afford the full price. You’ll be able to choose smaller amounts, including $0 as we want to make sure cost is not a barrier to attending the show.

Please note that tickets do not pay for the entire cost of Theater Alaska’s productions. If you are able to help support professional theater artists, we would greatly appreciate your donation.

www.theateralaska.org

SATURDAY, May 2

Alaska State Master Gardeners Conference 2026

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chapel by the lake

notes

Gardening presentation for every skill level

https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=7796&SINGLESTORE=true

Juneau Audubon Society Berners Bay Cruise

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Statters Harbor to Berners Bay

4-hour cruise to visit Berners Bay, north of Juneau. The Allen Marine boat will be boarding at 8am & depart at 830am. Naturalists will be on board.

Ticket Information: JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/. Tickets are available for adults, students & children.

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field-trips@juneau-audubon.org

“Camp Get Ready” Eagle River United Methodist Camp

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Methodist Camp, Mile 28 “Out the Road”

We invite you to come out to volunteer at ERUMC to spruce up the property. We have jobs for everyone, ranging from garden clean-up to building maintenance. Volunteers will be offered a coupon for 50% off cabin rental during non-peak months.

Website: https://www.methodistcamp.org/

Contact: https://www.methodistcamp.org/

Blessing of the Fleet and Reading of Names at the Alaska Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial

10 to 10:45 a.m. at AKCF Memorial Wall, twixt Taku Smokeries / The Twisted Fish near the base of the Tram.

notes

Join us in celebrating and remembering the men and women of Alaska’s commercial fishing industry.

Open to the Public

Website: https://www.akcfmemorial.org/

Contact: akcfmemorial@gmail.com

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Capital Killers Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m. at Juneau-Douglas City Museum

Preregistration required- call 907-586-3572 Led by former Juneau criminal reporters, Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh, Capital Killers is about 1.5 miles and focuses on historic cases in Juneau from the first half of the twentieth century. This tour starts and ends at the City Museum and is limited to 15 participants. Ticket price is $31.50 and includes free admission to the City Museum and a 20% discount on select items in the museum store. Call the museum at 907-586-3572 to reserve your spot!

juneau.org/museum

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

SILENT BOOK CLUB Juneau Library Edition Event

2 to 4 p.m. at Mendenhall Public Library Main Conference Room

A calm, introvert-friendly afternoon of reading together—silently for an hour. it’s BYOBook or audiobook. Not into reading but want to socialize? Bring your quiet hobbies with you. Tickets or RSVP are not required. https://www.facebook.com/share/18HZ1FgK7o/ every first Saturday of the month, 2-4pm, Library location varies each month between Douglas and Valley Library starting June 2026

Sketching at the Museum with Pat Race (guest artist)

2 to 3 p.m.. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier St, Juneau

Pat Race is our guest artist and will share his process and then we sketch. Bring your own materials and bring a friend. Sponsored by the friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives & Museum. (FoSLAM)

1st & 3rd Saturday every month, now through April

Ticket Information: Free for FoSLAM members, donate as you can.

For More Information: info@foslam.org

Contact: 907 465-2901

Monthly Meeting of the Juneau Garden Club

2:30 to 5 p.m. at Alaskan Brewery Tasting Room, 5364 Commercial Blvd, Juneau

A monthly gathering of gardeners on the first Sat. of winter months.2:30 pm social time. 3:00 presentation: Feruary’s program is on treating snow damaged plants, “Rescung Rhoddies, Salvaging Shrubs, and Treating Tree Trauma”. A short business meeting will follow.

All is welcomed to attend.

Contact: Pat Harris pathar44@gmail.com

Alaska Statewide Master Gardeners Conference 2026

6 to 8 p.m. at Friday Harbor mountain Brewery

Gardening presentations for all abilities: Tickets, $100 and $25 food

https://www.seak-mastergardeners.org/

Legend of the Enchanted Reef – Free Immersive Movie

6 to 7 p.m at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Join energetic Shorty, intelligent Indigo, and daring sawfish Jake on a colorful coral reef adventure! Their unforgettable journey brings them face-to-face with an octopus, dolphins, anglerfish, and other exotic creatures. Legend of the Enchanted Reef is filled with humor and imagination that the whole family will enjoy. This touching animated fulldome show combines entertainment and education with an important message about the impact of ocean pollution. Fun for All Age. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeManZdeKkE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Roll For Your Life

7 to 9 p.m. at Perseverance Theatre, 914 3rd St, Douglas

In the world of Arbor, the roots connect us all. Yet there are still those paranoid, selfish, and hateful enough to believe that the root and the leaf are not one, and think that pruning their private branch of the world to their liking will make the whole tree their plaything. Come see Roll For Your Life’s four new heroes navigate a dangerous route and summon a season of growth for a rotting world.

Doors at 6:30pm | Show at 7:00pm.

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada

7:30 to 9 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, 325 Gold St, Juneau

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

by Brian Quijada

Presented by Theater Alaska

Tickets: Pay-as-you-want

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question. This coming-of-age story examines finding identity in art, family, and culture, and what being Latinx means through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production features Theater Alaska company member Enrique Bravo (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and is directed by Theater Alaska Producing Artistic Director Flordelino Lagundino.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

TICKETED PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 1 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall (325 Gold Street)

Saturday, May 2 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall

Sunday, May 3 @ 3pm – McPhetres Hall

Theater Alaska’s mission is to make professional theater accessible to all. Therefore, we are using a pay-as-you-want ticket structure for this performance. This allows our audiences to pay the price that they can afford. For example, for $40 you are paying the market value of the ticket; for $50 or more you are also helping those in our community attend the show who are unable to afford the full price. You’ll be able to choose smaller amounts, including $0 as we want to make sure cost is not a barrier to attending the show.

Please note that tickets do not pay for the entire cost of Theater Alaska’s productions. If you are able to help support professional theater artists, we would greatly appreciate your donation.

www.theateralaska.org

SUNDAY, May 3

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Juneau For Democracy Monthly Meeting

1:30 to 3 p.m. at Downtown Library Large Meeting Room

Have you been concerned about policies on the local, state, and federal level? Juneau for Democracy is having our next monthly meeting, a time to have community conversations and plan future actions. Juneau for Democracy is committed to nonviolence and care for community. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574267571534

Legend of the Enchanted Reef – Free Immersive Movie

2 to 2:45 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 at 1015 Glacier Avenue

Join energetic Shorty, intelligent Indigo, and daring sawfish Jake on a colorful coral reef adventure! Their unforgettable journey brings them face-to-face with an octopus, dolphins, anglerfish, and other exotic creatures. Legend of the Enchanted Reef is filled with humor and imagination that the whole family will enjoy. This touching animated fulldome show combines entertainment and education with an important message about the impact of ocean pollution. Fun for All Age. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TeManZdeKkE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? by Brian Quijada

3 to 4:30 p.m. at McPhetres Hall, 325 Gold St, Juneau

Where Did We Sit on the Bus?

by Brian Quijada

Presented by Theater Alaska

Tickets: Pay-as-you-want

Where Did We Sit on the Bus? is an electric one-person show pulsing with Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, and spoken word. During a third-grade lesson on the civil rights movement and Rosa Parks, a Latinx eight-year-old raises their hand to ask, “Where did we sit on the bus?” and the teacher can’t answer the question. This coming-of-age story examines finding identity in art, family, and culture, and what being Latinx means through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production features Theater Alaska company member Enrique Bravo (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and is directed by Theater Alaska Producing Artistic Director Flordelino Lagundino.

Theater Alaska’s season is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau.

TICKETED PERFORMANCES

Friday, May 1 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall (325 Gold Street)

Saturday, May 2 @ 7:30pm – McPhetres Hall

Sunday, May 3 @ 3pm – McPhetres Hall

Theater Alaska’s mission is to make professional theater accessible to all. Therefore, we are using a pay-as-you-want ticket structure for this performance. This allows our audiences to pay the price that they can afford. For example, for $40 you are paying the market value of the ticket; for $50 or more you are also helping those in our community attend the show who are unable to afford the full price. You’ll be able to choose smaller amounts, including $0 as we want to make sure cost is not a barrier to attending the show.

Please note that tickets do not pay for the entire cost of Theater Alaska’s productions. If you are able to help support professional theater artists, we would greatly appreciate your donation.

www.theateralaska.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com