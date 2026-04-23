Juneau’s 1st cruise ship of 2026 set to dock on April 27

Tourists walk along Juneau’s harbor on April 26, 2024, next to the docked Carnival Spirit, a ship operated by Carnival Cruise Line. (Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

The first cruise ship of the season is set to dock in Juneau on Monday, April 27.

The Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska shows a Eurodam cruise ship will be arriving in Juneau Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. It’s followed by near-daily cruise ship dockings until the end of September. Only Wednesday, April 29 and Sunday, May 3 show no cruise ships docking.

However, the 2026 season comes with some limits.

The City and Borough of Juneau signed voluntary, nonbinding agreements with Cruise Lines International Association to cap ship traffic. A five-ship daily limit is already in effect, and starting this year, there will be a daily cap of 16,000 cruise passengers, with a 12,000 limit on Saturdays.

In January, the City and Borough of Juneau released a Juneau Tourism Survey report, following a phone survey in November 2025.

There were 1,712,600 cruise ship passengers in Juneau in 2025, but that was a 1% decrease from the previous year. However, cruise ship passenger volume has more than tripled, at 350%, between 1995 and 2025.

The survey also found that 60% of respondents wanted the City and Borough of Juneau to keep the five-ship limit.