Juneau community calendar: April 25 and 26

SATURDAY, April 25

Juneau Audubon Society Bird Walk

8 to 10 a.m. at Airport Dike trail

Guided bird walks. Juneau Audubon provides binoculars.

Free & open to the public.

Website: Juneauaudubon.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Shotokan Karate Classes

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 5326 Shaune Drive

If you are interested in learning karate, now is your opportunity to join a great group! We are a small non-profit dojo offering 3 classes per week for $80 per month.

https://juneaushotokankarate.com/

SILENT BOOK CLUB Juneau- Hearthside Edition

1 to 3 p.m. at Hearthside Bookstore- Mendenhall Mall

Celebrate Indie Bookstore Month with some calm, introvert friendly reading together—silently. It’s BYOBook (all formats welcome-audiobooks too) or get a new book at Hearthside

No tickets required, https://www.facebook.com/share/1HRQQYqQDm/

The Early Learning Fair

4 to 6:30 p.m. at Dimond Field House, 2961 Riverside Dr.

The Early Learning Fair is an annual resource fair that connects Juneau families with young children to important programs, services and upcoming activities — all while getting to participate in activities and have all the turf toys out to play with! Kindergarten registration will be offered at the Early Learning Fair, through the Juneau School District, so families with children entering kindergarten should please bring their immunization records and birth certificate to get enrolled! Free event!

Event info: https://www.aeyc-sea.org/index.html

Contact: Community Engagement Coordinator at AEYC (907) 209-2805

Whale Superhighway – Free Immersive Movie

6 to 7 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Avenue

This is a breathtaking journey down the west coast of Australia that follows two whale species: the humpback whale and the endangered pygmy blue whale. See these majestic mammals in magnificent underwater video as they travel one of the longest animal migrations on the planet. In the warm waters off the top of Australia’s Northwest Coast, we see rare footage of a newly born humpback calf, only minutes old. It’s the beginning of an extraordinary journey for the mother and baby making their long journey to the whale feeding grounds of Antarctica. Today, Western Australia is home to the largest population of migratory humpbacks in the world. But for the blue whales, it’s a very different story — their numbers are struggling. If the experts can discover why humpbacks are so successful here, it may help in the fight to save the blues. Great for all ages. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPPeYW1j1lE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

SUNDAY, April 26

COAST Training

12:30 to 4:45 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library

I’m writing from the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team because we will be having a beached bird surveyor training session in Juneau, AK on April 26th. Our volunteers come from all different backgrounds, but all share a love of the beach. We are happy to give you an excuse to get out there once a month and participate in a citizen science program! You can also find a link to our event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1AuYpfjVEL/ . If you would like to learn more about us and what we do, please feel free to explore our website: COASST.org Please feel free to reach out to us for clarification or to sign up if you are interested yourselves. Sincerely, Eytan Legros COASST Intern

Website: https://coasst.org/

Contact: coasst@uw.edu

Artists of All Nations

1 to 5 p.m. at Juneau Arts & Humanities Council, 350 Whittier St, Juneau

Artists of All Nations is a free open studio opportunity in the Main Hall at the JACC from 1 – 5 pm, usually on the last Sunday of the month. Come enjoy working together on your art!

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Whale Superhighway – Free Immersive Movie

2 to 2:45 p.m. and 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Avenue

This is a breathtaking journey down the west coast of Australia that follows two whale species: the humpback whale and the endangered pygmy blue whale. See these majestic mammals in magnificent underwater video as they travel one of the longest animal migrations on the planet. In the warm waters off the top of Australia’s Northwest Coast, we see rare footage of a newly born humpback calf, only minutes old. It’s the beginning of an extraordinary journey for the mother and baby making their long journey to the whale feeding grounds of Antarctica. Today, Western Australia is home to the largest population of migratory humpbacks in the world. But for the blue whales, it’s a very different story — their numbers are struggling. If the experts can discover why humpbacks are so successful here, it may help in the fight to save the blues. Great for all ages. Movie Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPPeYW1j1lE

mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions.

Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills.

Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being.

Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world.

No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com