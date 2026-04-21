Alaskans honored for life-saving gifts

Throughout the month of April, Alaskans across the state are celebrating Donate Life Month by honoring the gift of life from organ donor heroes.

In 2025, LifeCenter Northwest – the nonprofit responsible for making organ donation happen in Alaska – served 26 Alaskan organ donor heroes and supported each of their families as they selflessly gave the gift of life, and coordinated 74 life-saving organ transplants with hospitals across the country. There are currently 167 Alaskans waiting for an organ transplant.

“Donate Life Month gives us an opportunity to share the stories of selfless donors and their families in the hope that their legacy encourages others to consider saying ‘yes’ to organ donation,” said Santokh Gill, CEO of LifeCenter Northwest. “We are deeply grateful for our donor families and recipients who partner with us to share their stories, raise awareness and support our work saving lives around the clock.”

In 2024, Erica Walli, aka “The Fish Fairy”, saved multiple lives after a fatal ATV accident. Walli earned her “Fish Fairy” moniker during her time with the F/V Time Bandit, a well-known Juneau-based crabbing vessel with a crew that starred in multiple seasons of Deadliest Catch.

“Erica left this life as she lived it,” said Adrienne Sweeney, Walli’s sister. “She believed in sharing life’s blessings – from her big hugs to the last fish she gave away, and finally, her ultimate gift of organ donation.

“She was a giver in the truest sense.”

The need for organ donors is critical. Each organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a patient is added to the transplant waiting list every eight minutes.

LifeCenter Northwest encourages every Alaskan to sign up as an organ donor at LCNW.org and share their decision with their family.