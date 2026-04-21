Juneau’s Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund accepting applications now

The grant application is now open for the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund.

The Juneau Community Foundation announced Monday (April 20) that the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund will accept applications for funding support through June 1, according to a news release.

It awards grants that benefit and enhance health, education, and welfare of individuals in Southeast Alaska, particularly supporting non-profit organizations that need funds for services, equipment, activities, and training that support young children, youth, seniors, and special needs groups.

Applications will be evaluated based on the quality of the program being supported or attended, reasonableness and accuracy of a proposed budget, background and experience of the applicant, support from other sources, and appropriateness to the objectives of the fund, the release adds.

For 32 years, the Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund has distributed nearly $636,000 to more than 110 different organizations, programs, and individuals.

The foundation says that examples of possible financial support include:

• Charitable organizations, foundations, or other non-profit organizations, childcare institutions, foster parent programsand early childhood education programs in Southeast Alaska.

• Individuals, within organizations, who are pursuing special training/education costs for tuition, transportation, or lodging expenses related to professional conferences, training, or educational programs.

• Events or special services that enhance overall quality of life, such as amateur sports organizations, children’s music, and arts/theater activities that encourage participation through sponsorship of programs and events open to all individuals.

To learn more about the fund, the grant opportunity or to receive an application form, visit www.juneaucf.org or contact Rachel Disney at the Juneau Community Foundation at rachel@juneaucf.org or 907-209-3706.