No damage to Bartlett’s surgical services unit after fire, supplies contaminated

A bike is parked outside the main entrance of Bartlett Regional Hospital on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Mark Sabbatini/Juneau Empire file photo)

Barlett Regional Hospital’s surgical services unit remains closed for elective surgeries until Tuesday, April 21 following a fire.

In an update to Facebook Friday, Bartlett Regional Hospital says that, under the City and Borough of Juneau’s emergency procurement, a construction crew arrived at the hospital on Thursday to start repair work in the surgical services unit. The crew was expected to finish their work on Friday and then hospital facilities staff would resume their repair work and reopen the unit.

The operating rooms within the unit had no damage, but many supplies within the unit were contaminated, the update adds.

The hospital says it is working as quickly as possible to replace surgical supply inventory.

The surgical services unit was expected to remain closed for elective surgeries through to Tuesday. Hospital staff was reaching out to affected patients to reschedule surgeries.

The fire broke out inside a utility closet in the surgical services unit in Bartlett Regional Hospital on April 18 after a hospital worker accidentally cut into electrical heat tape. A Code Red alert was issued.

Hospital maintenance staff quickly responded and Capital City Fire Rescue contained the fire.

The hospital worker who cut into the electrical heat tape was treated and released from the emergency department. No other patients, staff or visitors were injured.