No tsunami threat expected for Alaska after M7.4 earthquake off Japan

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Japan Monday, April 20, 2026. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System)

The National Weather Service Tsunami Alerts says there is no tsunami threat expected for Alaska after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan Monday.

The earthquake hit just before midnight Alaska time on Sunday, April 21 (just before 5 p.m. on Monday in Japan) off the east coast of Honshu. It was at a depth of six miles.

Japan issued tsunami warnings that were in effect until just after 4 p.m. local time. It was downgraded to notice of vigilance for the aftershocks.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted to social media in the aftermath, saying that officials were still determining the damage.