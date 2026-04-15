1 taken to hospital after Juneau apartment fire

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at JAMHI’s Salmon Creek eight-plex. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

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One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at JAMHI’s Salmon Creek eight-plex. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Swipe or click to see more

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at JAMHI’s Salmon Creek eight-plex. (Capital City Fire Rescue/Facebook)

Swipe or click to see more

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after an apartment fire in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15.

The fire started before dawn in one unit at JAMHI’s Salmon Creek eight-plex, an email from JAMHI says. All residents are safe and accounted for.

Capital City Fire Rescue responded to the fire that had spread to a second room. Crews quickly knocked down the fire, according to a Facebook post.

Seven additional units were evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said. However, JAMHI said that it appears the damage is contained to one unit, but its facilities team is evaluating all units.

Capital City Fire Rescue says Red Cross has been notified to help those who have been displaced.