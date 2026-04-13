Juneau community calendar: April 13 to 19

MONDAY, April 13

Senior Sing Along with Jacque!

11 a.m. to noon at Juneau Senior Center

Stop into the Senior Center each Monday at 11am for a piano sing along with Jacque! After, be sure to stay for a free* senior lunch, starting at 11:45am! *$5 Suggested Donation

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Dhyana (meditation) Practice

5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at The Raven Shala – 418 Harris St. Studio #320

A ~30 minute meditation practice designed to cultivate mindfulness on and off the mat. We will create space in our inner world to help us embrace life’s challenges with a calm mind and open heart. No previous meditation experience necessary. Class will begin guided, then move through a bout of silence, and end with a sound bath. Light music will be played during meditation.

Tickets: No tickets required, just show up and pay cash or Venmo

Contact: Cassandra Jostes at 812-322-9692

For more information, visit https://www.ashtangayogajuneau.com/

Monday Board Game Night

6 to 9 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Platypus Gaming wants to share their passion and extensive board game collection with you! Whether you’re a seasoned strategist or looking to learn a new game, come join the fun! Your own games are also welcome, bring a chess board, your Magic cards, you name it! Free & All Ages

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Singing for Our Lives

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dzantiki Heeni school

Non-performing singing group singing songs of resistance, solitary, and healing. Sponsored by PFLAG -Juneau.

Ticket Information: Free! Donations accepted

Website: On Facebook at Singing for Our Lives

Contact: Singing.for.our.lives.juneau@protonmail.com

TUESDAY, April 14

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors: Level 1

10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration required

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+ Level 2

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 9055 Atlin Drive

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required. Please call 907-463-6113 to register. This program is made possible by a grant from the AK Department of Health.

Contact Info: Eileen Hosey 907-463-6113

Music with Tom Locher

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Juneau Senior Center

Come enjoy a free senior lunch and listen to some lovely piano music, provided by the incredible Tom Locher!

Event info: https://www.ccsak.org/

Contact: Stephanie Duscher, 907-463-6179, JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Beginning and Advanced ESL Classes

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Beginning ESL classes offered from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Advanced ESL classes offered from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Both classes are completely free.

Check out The Learning Connection website at https://tlcalaska.org/english-language-learning-citizenship/ or call 907-586-5718 for more information

Mutual Aid: Communities that Care

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Juneau Public Library, 292 Marine Way, Juneau

In times of emergency, scarcity, or crisis, a caring community ensures everyone’s needs are met with the hope that we all live without want or fear. Many government, for-profit, and non-profit organizations offer assistance, but help that comes from the community can be more timely and easier to access. In this class you will learn about Mutual Aid strategies and the many ways we can help each other with resources and services for the benefit of all. Taught by Sarah Lewis, Juneau Cooperative Extension

Ticket Information: register here: https://forms.office.com/g/KgiTvY4AR8

Website: https://juneau.org/library/library-calendar

Contact: elizabeth.piseldavis@juneau.org

$2 Trivia Tuesday

7 to 8:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Test your wits and compete for cash! $2 cash buy-ins per person funds the cash prizes awarded to the first, second, and second-to-last place teams (of up to 6). Please bring cash!

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact:beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Jazz Jam

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open jazz jam. Free entry. Bring your instrument and join Juneau’s jazz musicians onstage at The Crystal Saloon! crystalsaloon.com

Event contact: David Elrod, david@crystalsaloon.com

WEDNESDAY, April 15

Senior Chair Yoga

11 to 11:30 a.m. at Juneau Senior Center

Relax and enjoy a session of low-impact yoga, led by our lovely volunteer instructors each Wednesday at the Senior Center! Free to anyone 60 and above! All skill levels are welcome! Stick around after for a free* senior lunch beginning at 11:45! *Suggested donation $5

Ticketing: Free

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauSeniorCenter

Contact: JSCOutreach@ccsak.org

Traumatic & Acquired Brain Injury Support Group

Noon to 1 p.m. at 8711 Teal St, Juneau

The TABI support group is an open space for people with a traumatic and/or acquired brain injury to come together on a monthly basis. Every month’s topic is different and designed to meet people where they are at. https://www.sailinc.org/brain-injury-supports/ Kimberly Sumner: ksumner@sailinc.org or 888-487-0961 Third Wednesday of every month at 12PM

Connections (NAMI)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Have open conversations with others who want to talk about their mental health and engage in peer support. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Vinyasa Yoga – Connecting Breath to Movement

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala – 418 Harris St studio #320, Juneau

Move your body and settle your mind with weekly themes, breathwork, intention setting. This class is a rounded yoga practice immersed in yoga philosophy.

First class is free! After Drop-in$18, 5-class pass $80, 10-class pass $150

Website: Selfsong on FB

Contact: Krisztina Bury, 954-415-4153

Open Mic

8 to 11 p.m. at Crystal Saloon, 218 Front St, Juneau

Open Mic At the Crystal Saloon. All performers are welcome.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

THURSDAY, April 16

Free Tai Chi Classes for Seniors: Level 1

10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church 9055 Atlin Drive

An 8 week class that improves strength and balance., meeting twice a week. One Level On and One Level Two class offered. Registration required

Free Tai Chi classes for ages 60+ Level 2

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 9055 Atlin Drive

Southeast Senior Services offers this Free Tai Chi program to ages 60+. The 8-week series taught by a certified instructor meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 23 – March 14. Tai Chi improves strength and balance and reduces the risk of falls. Registration is required. Please call 907-463-6113 to register. This program is made possible by a grant from the AK Department of Health.

Contact Info: Eileen Hosey 907-463-6113

Outdoor Survival Kits for Teens

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Mendenhall Valley Public Library, 3025 Diamond Pk Lp, Juneau

Outdoor Adventure Survival Kits for Teens Juneau is a wonderful place to grow up, especially if you like to explore the outdoors. But we all, young and old alike, need to be well prepared for some of the risks we might face when we head out on the trails. One way is to have a good wilderness survival kit in our pocket or pack. In this class, each youth participant will make a wilderness survival kit to take on their adventures. This class is limited to students in 5th grade and above. Taught by Sarah Lewis, Juneau Cooperative Extension

Ticket Information: https://forms.office.com/g/P7fZJw1v6g

Website: https://juneau.org/library/library-calendar

Contact: elizabeth.piseldavis@juneau.org

TOPS Club Inc – Taking off Pounds Sensibly

5 to 6:15 p.m. at RIVERVIEW SENIOR LIVING Meeting Room, 3041 Clinton Drive, Juneau

Purpose is to help and support members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.

Weigh-in 5:00pm-5:15pm pm

Group Program 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

First meeting is FREE

For more information visit www.tops.org

Contact: Elizabeth at 907-321-4049

Mini Fig Paint & Sip

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Devil’s Club Downstairs

Miniature figurine painting workshop with Riddle Valley Games. Bring your own paints, mini-figs, and supplies — or borrow some from Riddle Valley Games. Free & All Ages.

Website: devilsclubbrewing.com/events

Contact: beer@devilsclubbrewing.com

Family Support Group (NAMI)

5:30 to 7 p.m. at 8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)8711 Teal Street (Teal Street Center)

Family support group is open to anyone supporting a loved one with a mental health condition, regardless of diagnosis. Free, drop-in, confidential. www.namijuneau.org/support-groups

Healthy Relationships for Women

6 to 7:30 p.m. at AWARE, 1547 Glacier Hwy

In this free, 10-week educational class for women, we discuss the foundations of healthy relationships, emphasizing our relationship with ourselves. We develop techniques for boundary setting, assertiveness, realistic goal setting, and decision-making. We increase our understanding of abuse, abusive household dynamics, and dysfunctional family patterns. We learn to name and process difficult emotions in a healthy manner, especially anger, fear, anxiety, guilt, and grief. We support each other and maintain confidentiality.

Register for free at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRclass

Thursday Dance Social at Chapel by the Lake

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chapel by the Lake, 11024 Auke Lake Way

Join us for a weekly social dance series hosted by Juneau Social Dance! All lessons are drop-in and beginner friendly. No partner or experience needed. Each month will feature a different theme and different instructors. Doors at 6:15 PM Lesson at 6:30 PM Social Dancing until 8:30 PM. No prior experience or partner is required. Drop-ins are welcome.

Suggested Donation: $10 Pay-as-you-can options available Cash, card, or Venmo accepted

Website: https://www.facebook.com/JuneauDance.

Contact: TwoLeftFeetAK@pm.me

Karaoke At The Crystal Saloon

9 p.m. to midnight at Crystal Saloon

Karaoke on Juneau’s best stage! Sing like the rockstar you are.

Website: https://www.crystalsaloon.com/events

Contact: David Elrod david@crystalsaloon.com

Open Mic at the Alaskan!

9 to 11:59 p.m. at Alaskan Hotel & Bar

Head over to the Alaskan Hotel & Bar every Thursday at 9pm.

Bring an instrument, an act, or spoken words and share your talents with the Juneau downtown community!

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/alaskan.bar

Contact: Email Claire at claire@thealaskanhotel.com

FRIDAY, April 17

Friday Noon Organ Concerts

Noon to 1 p.m. at State Office Building 8th Floor Lobby, Willoughby Street

Enjoy free concerts on the historic Kimball Theatre Organ on Fridays at Noon at the State Office Building, 8th floor lobby. Organists include Allan MacKinnon, TJ Duffy, and Laurie Clough.

For more information and a current schedule, see foslam.org/events, then click on “See Details” below the “Free Organ Concerts” event.

This event is FREE and open to the public

Contact info: Ellen.Carrlee@alaska.gov 907-465-2396

17th Annual Early Learning Fair

4 to 6:30 p.m. at Dimond Park Field House, 2961 Riverside Dr., Juneau

The 17th Annual Early Learning Fair is a free community event for families with children ages 0–6, with a focus on kindergarten readiness. Children can play in the Field House while families learn about kindergarten expectations, childcare options, and local resources. Information will be available on early literacy, parenting classes, gun safety, dental health, and family wellness, along with free vision and hearing screenings and immunization schedule consultations with Juneau Public Health nurses. Families can connect with community organizations and services, and prizes will be offered throughout the event.

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

ang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Yes Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6 pm

COUPLES DANCE NIGHT at the Alaska Club Downtown!

6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Alaska Club Downtown (641 W Willoughby Ave, Juneau, AK)

Looking for a fun Friday date night with your partner? Then join us Second Fridays at the Alaska Club Downtown! April is Blues Month! Get ready for Jazz and Classics and learn to dance to the many rhythms of the Blues! Instructors Andi & Daniel will help you improve your rhythm, posture and coordination, while deepening your connection to your partner. In this lesson, you and your partner will learn how to dance to a variety of rhythms including shuffle, drag and swing. Drawing from a range of dance styles, instructors Andi & Daniel will help you improve your rhythm, posture and coordination, while deepening your connection to your partner. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. We will not be rotating partners.

Ticket Information: Members: $7.50/person Non-members: $15/person at the front desk.

Website: https://bit.ly/4dv1I90

Contact: Daniel at 907-209-0991

Skating Through Wonderland

7 to 9 p.m. at Treadwell Arena

The Juneau Skating Club presents the 2026 Annual Spring Show, Skating Through Wonderland! Featuring two guest skaters: Olympian Polina Edmunds and Timmy Chapman, U.S. National Pairs Champion, Junior. Sharing the ice with JSC figure skaters, learn-to-skate skaters, and synchronized skating teams.

Tickets https://skatingthroughwonderlandJSC.eventbrite.com

SATURDAY, April 18

Juneau Community Cleanup

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at public areas in Juneau

Join the annual Juneau Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 18th, hosted by Litter Free! Pick up bags between 8–10 a.m. at locations around town, then help clean up public areas and leave tied bags along major roadways by 2 p.m. for pickup. There will be prize drawings and a celebration party afterward at Alaskan Brewing Company. For more details, visit www.litterfree.org.

Juneau Audubon Society Berners Bay Cruise

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Board ship at Statters Harbor

4-hour cruise to visit Berners Bay, north of Juneau. The Allen marine boat will be boarding at 8am & depart at 830am. Tickets are available from the JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/. Tickets are available for adults, students & children. Juneau Audubon Society members will be on board as natural history interpreters

Tickets: JAHC https://www.jahc.org/box-office/

Website: juneauaudubon.org

Contact: field- trips@juneau-audubon-society.org

Saturday Staying Alive Al-Anon Family Group

10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom

Every Saturday year-round from 10:30am-12noon

Support, strength, and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Group meets weekly on Zoom.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, call 907-957-1990 or visit https://al-anon-ak.org.

Celebrate National Poetry Month at the City Museum

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The City Museum 114 W. 4th St

Celebrate National Poetry Month by attending a poetry reading at the City Museum. On Saturday, April 18th, members of the Burn Thompson Writing Group will read original works sure to entertain and inspire. This is a free event with refreshments provided. The Burn Thompson Writing Group is named in honor of writer and long-time group member Burn Thompson.

juneau.org/museum

Sketching in the Museum with Charles Rohrbacher

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alaska State Museum, 395 Whittier Street, Juneau

Every 1st & 3rd Saturday through April 2026.

Come join friends to sketch in the Museum. Charles Rohrbacher is the featured artist and will be demonstrating his sketch process with ‘silverpoint’. Free to FoSLAM members; donations are accepted.

Contact: Pua Maunu 907 500-8370

Youth Solo Competition

2 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Island Bible Church

Juneau Community Bands announces its first Youth Solo Competition. Join us to hear some of SE Alaska’s best high school musicians competing for the opportunity to play a solo with The Juneau Volunteer Marching Band’s June 28 Independence Day Celebration concert. Come out and support our student musicians!

https://www.juneaucommunityband.org/

Wayfinders: Waves, Winds, & Stars (Fulldome experience)

6 to 7 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

This live-action movie puts you on the deck of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa as you explore traditional Polynesian navigation. Learn how the Polynesian peoples utilized the stars and interpreted the winds and waves to navigate without modern instruments. After the movie, we’ll demonstrate some of their celestial navigation techniques.

Ticket Information: Free tickets on website; remaining seats at the door

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

Juneau Symphony Elegance & Energy

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Juneau Douglas High School Auditorium

This spring program dances between elegance and vitality. Joseph Bologne’s sparkling overture opens with Classical pose and charm, followed by Haydn’s brilliant Trumpet Concerto— a work of wit and virtuosity. After intermission, we are thrilled to premiere composer Ed Littlefield’s Overture to Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit Russian Battles and Copland’s beloved Appalachian Spring is a radiant portrait of hope, humility, and openhearted joy. Music that lifts and lingers with both refinement and spirit. We are deeply grateful to the Tlingit artists, composer Ed Littlefield, orchestrator Rory Stitt, and librettist Vera Starbard, and to Sealaska Heritage Institute for bringing forward the first full opera in the Tlingit language, Kutulagaaw: The Tlingit – Russian Battles, produced in partnership with Perseverance Theatre this fall.

Ticket information, juneausymphony.org

SUNDAY, April 19

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony

1 to 2 p.m.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony weekly on KRNN https://www.ktoo.org/listen/krnn/?fbclid=IwAR0BACjEpAxyEI7F1oiOX0zYohvDKr92wzIpPoHqLv5tw9bDUkc5oh4NeN8 2:00:00 PM Sundays with the Juneau Symphony is the place for your local connection to classical music. Each week we’ll bring you episodes featuring new performances, musician interviews, and an ongoing spotlight on the local music scene with Juneau Symphony music director Christopher Koch. Free juneausymphony.org Charlotte Truitt 907-586-4676 info@juneausymphony.org

Betsy Longenbaugh book-signing: “More Forgotten Murders from Alaska.”

2 to 3 p.m. at Douglas Public Library, 1016 3rd St, Douglas

Juneau true crime author will talk about and sign her new book, “More Forgotten Murders From Alaska,” and talk about historic Red Light Districts in Juneau and Douglas. A longtime Alaska and Juneau resident, Longenbaugh is the author of three books published by Epicenter Press.

Free Event

Website: truecrimealaska.com

Contact: Ed Schoenfeld, 907-723-1597 or douglased17@google.com

Wayfinders: Waves, Winds, & Stars (Fulldome experience)

2 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. at Marie Drake Planetarium, 1415 Glacier Ave, Juneau

This live-action movie puts you on the deck of the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa as you explore traditional Polynesian navigation. Learn how the Polynesian peoples utilized the stars and interpreted the winds and waves to navigate without modern instruments. After the movie, we’ll demonstrate some of their celestial navigation techniques.

Ticket Information: Free tickets on website; remaining seats at the door

Website: mariedrakeplanetarium.org

Contact: mariedrakeplanetarium@gmail.com

Traditional Celtic Music Session

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at TK Maguire’s, 375 Whittier St, Juneau

You are invited to play or listen to traditional celtic music played on acoustic instruments- fiddle, flute, bodhran, tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar etc. sessions follow the traditional etiquette for Irish music sessions. Sessions are held in the TK Maguires bar. Free to the public! For more information contact Tony Yorba at 907-209-9946, email at avyorba1954@gmail.com

April Ocean Dip

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Aak’w Rec

We dip in the ocean for spiritual, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Join us at the water to listen to ourselves and each other. We will begin with introductions and optional smudging, greet the water, and enter in as deep as we see fit. A fire will be going to warm us afterwards.

Registration is not required, RSVP for email reminder and feedback form.

Downtown Martial Arts Class

4 to 6 p.m. at Raven Yoga Shala, 418 Harris St, Juneau

Tang Soo Do: Juneau’s only Downtown Martial Arts Class Improve your speed, strength and flexibility, while developing real-world self-defense skills. Our Tang Soo Do class combines traditional Karate training with open-ended flow drills that will improve your health and sense of well-being. Challenging, but fun, Tang Soo Do will make you better at whatever other physical activities you enjoy and is suitable for all ages. All students ages 10-80 are welcome. $40/month. Instructor is Master Stuart Cohen, 4th Dan, with 40 years experience in martial arts. http://www.koreankarateclub.com/ Stuart Cohen, 907-723-1821, invworld@alaska.net Fridays 4:30-6:30 pm, Sundays 4-6pm

International Folk Dance

4 to 5:45 p.m. at The Alaska Club Juneau Downtown, 641 W Willoughby Ave #210, Juneau

We welcome dancers of all ages and skill levels. Our program is a mix of teaching and requests of dances from around the world. No partners are required.

Every Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

There is no charge for participation.

http://www.jifdancers.org

Bruce Botelho, 907-723-9999, brucembotelho@gmail.com

Pink Martini Benefit Concert: Hít Wóoshdei Yadukícht – “Dancing Our House Together”

6 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Hall

Join us in Juneau for our second annual fundraiser with Portland’s favorite band, Pink Martini. All proceeds benefit Katlian Collective and the Point House Revitalization project in Sitka. Pink Martini is beloved around the world for their unique musical style blending jazz, classical, Latin rhythms, and pop influences from many cultures. Their performances are joyful, energetic, and unforgettable. Doors open at 5 pm.

https://jahc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/39859