SEARHC awards $85K in scholarships to Alaska health-care students

The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is helping the next generation of health-care professionals and reducing barriers to urgent care for community members in need.

The nonprofit medical and health organization raised $85,000 during May’s Glitz & Chips fundraising event through its charitable arm, the Healing Hand Foundation. A total of 28 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing careers in healthcare across multiple Southeast Alaska communities.

Additional funds raised during the event allow the foundation to significantly expand its reach and deepen its impact on the lives of SEARHC patients across the region who rely on urgent aid. The funds also ensure that financial barriers do not stand in the way of wellness.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for this unforgettable evening to support our mission,” said Chuck Clement, SEARHC CEO and president. “The Healing Hand Foundation serves as an essential safety net for those we serve.”

SEARHC added that its foundation’s mission is further enhanced by supporting the local medical professionals and caregivers of Southeast Alaska.