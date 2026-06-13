LIVING AND GROWING: The Luminous Mysteries

“Continue to pray the Rosary every day,” the Blessed Virgin Mary said to Sister Lucia, one of the three seers of her apparitions in Fatima, Portugal, which started on May 13, 1917.

Saint Louis De Montfort, a champion of the Rosary, reminded us in one of his writings, “Pray your Rosary with faith, with humility, with confidence, and with perseverance.” He further stated, “It is not just a conglomeration of Our Fathers and Hail Marys, but on the contrary, it is a divine summary of the mysteries of the life, passion, death, and glory of Jesus and Mary.”

On Jan. 1, 1979, the Blessed Virgin Mary said to Fr. Stephano Gobbi, a priest who had received the divine gift of inner locution, “…I obtained from God for the Church the Pope who had been prepared and formed by me. He has consecrated himself to My Immaculate Heart and has solemnly entrusted to Me the Church, of which I am the Mother and Queen. In the person and the work of the Holy Father, John Paul II, I am reflecting my green light, which will become stronger, the more the darkness envelope everything.”

Throughout his pontificate, Saint Pope John Paul II was known for his love and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, calling the Rosary his favorite prayer.

On Oct. 16, 2002, Saint Pope John Paul II wrote his apostolic letter “Rosarium Virginis Mariae,” where he instituted the “Year of the Rosary” and introduced five new Luminous Mysteries. These mysteries focus on the public life and ministry of Jesus Christ, bridging the gap between his early life and his passion, providing a fuller meditation on the life and public ministry of Jesus Christ. Also, in this same apostolic letter, St. Pope John Paul II wrote about the Rosary’s power to proclaim Christ to the world and how it helps to bring forth a “harvest of holiness.” He also said, “The revival of the Rosary in Christian families will be an effective aid to countering the devastating effects of the crisis typical of our age.”

The Holy Rosary prayer has four sets of mysteries: Joyful, Luminous, Sorrowful, and Glorious. The prayer of the Rosary begins with the sign of the cross, followed by the Apostles Creed, one Our Father, three Hail Marys, one Glory Be. After that, we contemplate the mysteries starting with the 1st up to the 5th mystery. In each mystery, we pray One Our Father and 10 Hail Marys, one Glory Be, and the Fatima Prayer, “O my Jesus forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those most in need of Thy mercy.

Today, let us take a closer look at the Luminous Mysteries introduced by Saint Pope John Paul II in October 2002. These Luminous Mysteries are also called Mysteries of Light. In his apostolic letter, St. Pope John Paul II said “Each of these mysteries is a revelation of the Kingdom now present in the very person of Jesus. Certainly the whole mystery of Christ is a mystery of light. He is the light of the world (Jn 8:12). Yet this truth emerges in a special way during the years of his public life, when he proclaims the Gospel of the Kingdom.”

The First Luminous Mystery: Baptism of Jesus

After Jesus was baptized…the heavens were opened {for Him}, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove {and } coming upon Him. And a voice came from the heavens, saying “This is My beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” (Matthew 3:16-17)

Fruit of the Mystery: Openness to the Holy Spirit

Second Luminous Mystery: Wedding at Cana

His Mother said to the servers, “Do whatever He tells you.”… Jesus told them, “Fill the jars with water.” So, they filled them to the brim. (John 2:5-7)

Fruit of the Mystery: To Jesus through Mary

Third Luminous Mystery: Proclaiming the Kingdom

“As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand. Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.” (Matthew 10:7-8)

Fruit of the Mystery: Repentance and trust in God

Fourth Luminous Mystery: Transfiguration

While He was praying, His face changed in appearance and His clothing became dazzling white. Then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is My chosen Son; listen to Him.” (Luke 9:29,35)

Fruit of the Mystery: Desire for holiness

Fifth Luminous Mystery: Institution of the Eucharist

Then He took the bread, said His blessing, broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is My Body, which will be given for you…” And likewise the cup, after they had eaten, saying, “This cup is the new covenant in My Blood.” (Luke 22:19-20)

Fruit of the Mystery: Adoration

If you want to read St. Pope John Paul II’s apostolic letter “Rosarium Virginis Mariae,” please go to: https://www.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/apost_letters/2002/documents/hf_jp-ii_apl_20021016_rosarium-virginis-mariae.html.

I will leave you with the lyrics from the song “Our Lady of Fatima”,

Dear Lady of Fatima, we come on bended knees; to beg your intercession for peace and unity. Dear Mary, won’t you show us the right and shining way. We pledge our love and offer you a Rosary each day. You promised at Fatima each time that you appeared, to help us if we pray to you to banish war and fear. Dear Lady, on first Saturdays, we ask your guiding hand, for grace and guidance here on earth and protection for our land.

If you need a Rosary prayer booklet and/or a rosary, please send me an email at delrosariogynlyn@gmail.com. May God bless us all.

Gina Del Rosario is a Roman Catholic who was born and raised in the Philippines, and is a parishioner at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Juneau. “Living and Growing” is a weekly column submitted by local clergy and spiritual leaders. It appears every Saturday on the Juneau Empire’s Faith page