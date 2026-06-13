Juneau’s Kuneix Hidi Northern Light United Church to host community block party

The Kuneix Hidi Northern Light United Church is set to host a block party Sunday.

The community event will be held on West 11th Street on June 14 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will shut down vehicular traffic along the road.

The party is open to all neighbors in the Flats and anyone who happens to be in the area, such as those from a cruise ship or people simply passing through, according to the church.

“We are blessed to be connected to our neighborhood through a variety of events,” said pastor Charles Ensminger.

The congregation will provide food throughout the event.

“Come and join us for a wonderful time together — all are welcome,” Ensminger added.

The church has been a combined tradition of Presbyterian and United Methodist for over 50 years, and hosts various events and activities for the community, such as concerts and plays.