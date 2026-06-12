Texas training gives boost to firefighters assigned to Juneau airport

Capital City Fire Rescue members were in Texas this week to brush up on the skills needed to handle emergencies at the Juneau airport.

Every year, Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) provides specialized Airport Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) training to the firefighters assigned to protect Juneau International Airport and the traveling public.

As part of FAA certification requirements, ARFF firefighters must complete annual live-fire training to maintain their qualifications and ensure they are prepared to respond to aircraft emergencies. This week, CCFR firefighters participated in live-burn training at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, gaining valuable hands-on experience in aircraft fire suppression, rescue operations, and emergency response under realistic conditions.

Juneau International Airport serves as a critical transportation hub for Southeast Alaska, supporting approximately 130,000 aircraft operations annually, more than 400,000 passengers each year, and over 300 based aircraft.

“At CCFR, we are committed to providing our firefighters with the highest level of training possible. These annual live-fire exercises ensure our personnel remain proficient, confident, and ready to respond when called upon to protect the airport, its passengers, and the aviation community,” according to a Facebook post from Capital City Fire Rescue.

CCFR expressed gratitude to Division Chief Brandon Bagwell for his leadership, vision, and continued commitment to the ARFF program at Juneau International Airport.

“His dedication to training, preparedness, and operational excellence helps ensure our firefighters have the tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to succeed in this highly specialized field.”