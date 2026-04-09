2 charged with drug offenses after ‘dangerous’ driving in Mendenhall Valley area

A police officer stands on duty in early March. The Juneau Police Department say two residents are faces charges related to drug offences. (Clarise Larson/Juneau Empire File)

Two Juneau residents are facing multiple charges each after police tried to pull over their vehicle for “dangerous” driving in the Mendenhall Valley area.

Jeremiah L. Pond, 50, and Whitney Gannon, 40, are both in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center after they were charged following an investigation by the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force, according to a news release from Juneau police Thursday (April 9).

Officers with the task force saw Pond allegedly driving a vehicle in a “dangerous manner,” driving at a high rate of speed and crossing the centerline, in the Mendenhall Valley area on March 27. Police tried a traffic stop and Pond initially stopped the vehicle, with Gannon in the front passenger seat.

However, police say that during the traffic stop, Pond allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle and he “continued to drive recklessly, eventually losing control and striking a guardrail before fleeing the area once again.”

Juneau police say Pond and Gannon were later found near Statter Harbor and taken into custody.

Investigators later searched Gannon’s home in the 11000-block of Mendenhall Loop Road and seized drugs and cash, including $8,091 in cash, approximately 360 grams of fentanyl and approximately eight grams of methamphetamine.

Police say the combined street value of the seized drugs is estimated $180,000.

Pond faces charges of: failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer, two counts each of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and in the third degree, four counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fourth degree and probation remand.

Gannon faces charges of two counts each of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and in the third degree.