JDHS’ sweeps Lathrop Saturday at Melvin Park

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé freshman Sadie Lockhart steals second base as Lathrop shortstop Kaylee Himes catches the throw during the Crimson Bears’ 16-1 win over the Malemutes on Saturday at Melvin Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Skylar Oliva delivers a pitch against visiting Lathrop during the Crimson Bears’ 16-1 win over the Malemutes on Saturday at Melvin Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Gwen Nizich is celebrated at home plate after hitting a home run against visiting Lathrop during the Crimson Bears’ 16-1 win over the Malemutes on Saturday at Melvin Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Gwen Nizich is celebrated at home plate after hitting a home run against visiting Lathrop during the Crimson Bears’ 16-1 win over the Malemutes on Saturday at Melvin Park. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé softball team swept the visiting Railbelt Conference foe Lathrop Malemutes in a Saturday doubleheader at Melvin Park, winning 6-3 and 16-1.

“I thought the girls played consistently today,” JDHS coach Lexi Razor said Saturday. “Yesterday our first game (6-3 win) we played great and our second game (11-1 loss) we only had one hit. Today we hit consistently in both games. We did have some defensive errors, but overall cleaner than our loss yesterday. The team stayed positive and talked through the games, which was a goal for us and Gwen (Nizich, junior) and Skylar (Oliva, sophomore) both did an excellent job pitching.”

In Saturday’s first game the Crimson Bears took control in the first inning as senior Tatum Billings walked, Nizich singled, senior Bryanna Eakes singled scoring Billings, and Nizich and Eakes scored on a passed ball.

JDHS added two runs in the top of the second inning as Oliva earned a walk, junior Alayna Echiverri doubled and Billings bunted and reached on an error that allowed Oliva and Echiverri to score. They added their final run in the fourth inning as sophomore Cassie Chenoweth walked and was replaced by sophomore courtesy runner Taylor Williams who scored on a double by Echiverri.

Echiverri went 2-3 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the Crimson Bears. Nizich and Eakes had one hit apiece. Eakes led with two RBI. Senior Taiya Bentz, Billings, Oliva and Chenoweth earned one walk each.

Nizich pitched all five innings played, allowed five hits and three runs, walked three batters and struck out five.

Lathrop’s Abbie Evans pitched two innings, allowed three this and five runs, walked three and struck out one. Halle Rainer relieved for three innings and allowed one hit and one run.

The Malemutes’ Kaylee Himes went 3-3 with one RBI and one run scored to lead the visitors.

In the second game on Saturday the Crimson Bears had complete control of the contest and put runs across the plate in all four innings played.

JDHS scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth.

Patience at the plate proved to be the ticket in the first inning as six Crimson Bears earned walks and another was hit by a pitch. Singles garnished runs in the second inning and a mixture of walks and power started the third inning as Echiverri and Billings earned free passes, and Nizich parked a long ball over the left field fence for an 11-0 lead. Walks and singles finished the scoring in the fourth inning.

Nizich led with four RBI, Billings and Williams two apiece, Eakes, sophomore Brynn Wheeler, Oliva, freshman Sadie Lockhart, Chenoweth and sophomore June Troxel one each. Nizich and Wheeler had two hits apiece, Eakes, Oliva, Williams, Lockhart and Chenoweth one each. Lockhart scored three runs, Eakes, Billings, Nizich, Oliva and Wheeler two each, Echiverri, Williams and Troxel one each. Echiverri, Billings, Oliva, Lockhart and Troxel earned two walks each, Williams and Chenoweth one apiece.

Oliva pitched the four innings, allowed five hits and one run, walked three and struck out five.

Lathrop’s lone run came in the top of the third inning as Himes led off with a walk, advanced on a single by Peyton Hamilton and scored on a single by Rainer.

The Malemutes’ Peyton Marchant and Hamilton both pitched two innings and each gave up eight runs.

The Crimson Bears defense was stout in both contests with just five errors accounted for in the two games.

A key defensive play was made by catcher Chenoweth at home plate as she tagged out a hard-charging Lathrop player trying to steal home. A key offensive play was baserunner Echiverri being caught in a pickle between home and third, but diving safely under a tag to get back to base. Both plays showed the fast-paced style of play of the Crimson Bears.

“After the games, we talked about meeting our goal of increasing talking, which was great,” Razor said. “We also talked about playing our game and not letting officials or the other team dictate how we play. There were some intense plays, but the girls continued to play their game and didn’t let those things affect how they played.”

Friday games reported on had JDHS defeating Lathrop 6-3 and losing to the Malemutes 11-1.

JDHS will travel to face former Southeast Conference rival Ketchikan on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.