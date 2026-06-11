Juneau Community Foundation strengthens health, social services with $2.9M in grants

The Juneau Community Foundation (JCF) continues to strengthen critical health and social services across the community.

On June 9, the foundation announced that $2,902,906 in grants had been awarded to 21 nonprofit organizations across the city through the annual Juneau Hope Endowment and City & Borough of Juneau (CBJ) Social Service Grant Program.

The investments are the result of collaboration among service providers who understand where gaps exist and how to best address them, according to the foundation.

This year’s grants include $1,706,400 from CBJ and $1,196,506 from JCF. The CBJ Utility Waiver Program also contributes $47,500 annually to support nonprofits that provide housing for vulnerable people.

JCF executive director Amy Skilbred said that these services are the ones that people turn to in their hardest moments.

“This funding strengthens the network of critical supports in Juneau, so that more people can find shelter, food, safety, and care when they need it, and underscores the continued work needed to close gaps in access,” she said.

“At the same time, we know that even with these resources, not everyone who needs help can always find or reach it when most needed.”

JCF undertakes a four-month, community-driven process each year to determine the city’s most urgent health and social service needs for members of the community who are experiencing difficulties, such as homelessness or food insecurity, and those who need to take advantage of suicide prevention, mental health programs, or substance abuse programs, rely on hospice, and have been victims of violence.

“These programs are a vital part of the fabric of Juneau and assist thousands of people each year,” JCF stated.

A large portion of this year’s funding focused on preventing and addressing homelessness. Organizations such as the Juneau Housing Collaborative, AWARE, Gastineau Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, and Family Promise of Juneau provide essential housing and shelter services.

Alaska Legal Services, United Human Services, the Community Navigator Program, and Alaska Housing Development Corporation also work to prevent homelessness and support individuals and families in crisis so that they do not lose stable housing.

“These organizations are interconnected, with each playing a role in the larger system of care that helps people stay housed, stay healthy, and move forward,” Skilbred added.

Since 2015, the Juneau Hope Endowment and the Social Service grants have invested more than $22.6 million in the well-being of Juneau’s residents, strengthening the community through local organizations.