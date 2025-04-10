Installation of airport-style security system underway at Alaska State Capitol

A group of Juneau student protesters taking part in a statewide walkout calling for an increase in education funding are greeted by security officers and other people as they enter the Alaska State Capitol on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Workers begin to install an airport-style security system inside the front entrance of the Alaska State Capitol on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Workers begin to install an airport-style security system inside the front entrance of the Alaska State Capitol on Friday. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

More than 20 high school student protesters entered the Alaska State Capitol early Friday afternoon, asking a security guard in the entrance lobby where the stairs leading to the governor’s office on the third floor were located. About an hour later workers began installing a new airport-style security screening system that will make such interactions far more time-consuming starting in about 10 days.

The security screening was approved by the Legislative Council on March 31, based on recommendations made last year after an assessment by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Most people entering the Capitol other than legislators, family and their staff will be required to enter through a designated front door and be screened once the equipment is in place.

The target date for screening to start is April 21, according to an email sent Thursday to people working at the Capitol by the Legislative Affairs Agency.

Some legislators have expressed opposition to the new security measures, stating it will make the Capitol hard to access for large groups including students. Madeleine Bass, 14, a freshman at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé who helped organize Friday’s march from the school to the Capitol to call upon state lawmakers to approve an increase in education funding, said she shares that concern.

“I think everybody in this building does deserve to be protected, but I think the TSA-level security system isn’t what is necessary,” she said. “The citizens of Alaska deserve to walk into our Capitol building without being assumed to be dangerous or something like that, because I think what we’re doing most of the time and what we’re doing right now is trying to advocate for peace and for better rights.”

Installing the security system has been considered in recent years. State Rep. Sara Hannan, a Juneau Democrat who chairs the Legislative Council, said after last month’s vote approving the system there are “increasing concerns shared with me from a variety of offices and staff about people in the building loitering, intimidating, creating an uncomfortable (and) perhaps threatening work environment.”

The new policy states:

• Visitors must enter through the front doors of the Capitol Building.

• All visitors will be screened by a walk-through magnetometer. However, visitors may opt-out of the walk-through magnetometer and be screened by a handheld magnetometer or a physical pat-down performed by a legislative security officer or contracted security personnel.

• All carried items will be screened by an X-ray device.

• A person who escorts or allows a visitor in the Capitol through a door other than the main entrance must escort the visitor to the lobby of the Capitol Building for standard entry screening.

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.