Crimson Bears finish pitch sweep of Wolves

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Jesper Bennetsen (8), junior Noah Ault (3) and senior Reed Maier play a ball in the Eagle River box during the Crimson Bears’ 12-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Sam Mazon (4), junior Kevin Flores-Lopez (6), junior Fixx Siner (7), junior Jesper Bennetsen, senior Kellen Chester (10), junior Noah Ault and senior Reed Maier (19) wait for a corner kick against Eagle River during the Crimson Bears’ 12-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Kai Ciambor (14) moves the ball against Eagle River during the Crimson Bears’ 12-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Peyton Wheeler (5) moves a ball past Eagler River’s Katherine Christy (14), Addison Goggins (15) and Madeline Rancourt (7) during the Crimson Bears’ 5-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ella Orsborn stops an attack by Eagler River’s Madeline Portell during the Crimson Bears’ 5-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Riley Schultz heads a corner kick from junior teammate Peyton Wheeler (not shown) that would score against Eagle River during the Crimson Bears’ 5-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé sophomore Riley Schultz heads a corner kick from junior teammate Peyton Wheeler (not shown) that would score against Eagle River during the Crimson Bears’ 5-0 win over the Wolves on Saturday at Adair Kennedy Field. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

For the second straight night, the Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears girls and boys soccer teams defended their Adair Kennedy pitch against the visiting Eagle River Wolves in commanding fashion.

The JDHS girls backed up their 3-0 Friday win with a 5-0 score on Saturday, and the JDHS boys ramped up their 9-1 Friday win with a 12-0 final Saturday.

“I thought we moved the ball a little better today,” JDHS girls coach Matt Dusenberry said. “I thought our energy was a little bit better, we connected our passes. Obviously our scoreline shows we shot a little bit more. We put it on frame and gave ourselves opportunities.”

JDHS’ first goal came on a left-footed strike in front of the Eagle River box by sophomore Riley Schultz off an assist by sophomore Alyssa Travis.

The JDHS defense was notable again with junior keeper Alba Muir, senior defenders Ella Orsborn and Natalie Travis, and junior defender Piper Blackgoat-Diehl keeping the pitch clean.

“Really I try to just not let it go to the goal,” Orsborn said. “That’s the main one…It is very nice to play with a fast offense in front, it’s very quick and we’re just there to help. They are very powerful so that is nice.”

One of the most powerful was junior Peyton Wheeler, who earned the Crimson Bears girls’ Hard Hat Award after scoring three goals and notching one assist. Added to Friday’s night’s goal, that totals 43 career goals and moves Wheeler past JDHS luminaries Krystle Llanto (37), Greta Thibodeau (38), Blake Plummer (38), Taylor Bentley (39) and Michaela Bentley (40) and ties Kyla Bentz (43). She trails Margaret Sedona (94), Cadence Plummer (65), Kiersten Smith (53) and Sarah Christensen (45).

Wheeler scored from 15 yards out off an assist by Schultz for a 2-0 lead.

Wheeler had a hand, rather a foot, in the team’s third goal as she put a corner kick on target off teammate Schultz’s head for a 3-0 lead.

“It was pretty cool,” Wheeler said. “I think that one was probably my favorite, especially being able to assist one of my best friends and show that my corners can work. I think that was my favorite play definitely.”

Said Schultz, “It was great. I didn’t get to play last year because I had an injury. So this is my first year back and I was at TM and now I’m at JD so it just feels good to get a goal in and my best friend Peyton gave me the cross…Every time she is taking a corner I know her placement is going to be pretty good so I usually know where to go and I know it is going to get somewhere near me so I try and move to the ball, and I look at her and she looks at me and it happens.”

Wheeler’s second goal came as she pressured an Eagle River player and picked off a ball and passed to senior Milina Mazon, who returned the ball across the goal mouth and Wheeler hit it in for a 4-0 lead.

Wheeler’s third goal was a highlight as she bent in a corner kick for 5-0.

“It feels really good,” Wheeler said. “It’s amazing to have my team behind me and to know that they are just there all the time. But it feels really good personally, too, to get three goals…Definitely it has been special how we all can just get along really easily. Even though with the combination of schools we can just all go out there and act like we have been a team forever.”

The JDHS girls next host Railbelt Conference rival West Valley at 5 p.m. on April 18 and at 10 a.m. April 19.

The JDHS boys — like the girls also now playing up a division in the Railbelt Conference with Colony, Lathrop, Wasilla and West Valley — showed they belong in their wins over Cook Inlet Conference Eagle River, also in Division I with Bartlett, Bettye Davis East, Chugiak, Dimond, Service, South Anchorage and West Anchorage.

“We’ve played Dimond and Colony this season as well,” Eagle River boys coach Eric Stauffer said. “And in my opinion Juneau will be in the state championship game.”

The state championships are two months away and JDHS looks only to their next practice.

Saturday saw the Crimson Bears boys mix the first and second halves of Friday into a more composed and complete game.

JDHS put up five goals in the first half.

Sophomore Sam Mazon connected on a penalty kick, freshman Troy Edgar hit from 25 yards out on a pass from the side by freshman Bryce Haygood, B. Haygood scored off senior Kai Ciambor’s steal and pass, senior Ryan Thibodeau scored off an assist by senior Ahmir Parker and junior Fixx Siner scored off an assist by Thibodeau.

“You can’t evaluate a game by goals,” JDHS boys coach Gary Lehnhart said. “A lot of goals, especially in games that are lopsided, you score on freakish stuff and you think, ‘Oh wow, we’re playing really well,’ and then you don’t score for a while and you think, ‘Oh, we’re playing really poorly.’ I thought that we played better at the beginning of the second half tonight than we did in the first half. But the best play was the first few minutes of yesterday. That was how we want to come out and play…unselfish and with super high intensity.”

The seven second-half goals came as Parker scored from 15 yards out off of assists by Mazon and senior Kellen Chester, Parker hit a sharp corner kick that curved into the upper net, Siner settled in under a defender and hit from 15 yards out, B. Haygood scored off a Ciambor pass, Edgar struck a corner kick and in the scrum senior Nathaniel Brennell headed the ball in, freshman Jayce McDonald stuck a shot from 30 yards out and junior David Kresina also struck from roughly 30 yards out.

The JDHS boys’ Lunch Pail Award, signifying overall weekend excellence, rather than just goals scored, was presented to junior Noah Ault.

“Just going in there and just being happy,” Ault said of his playing mindset. “That kind of pushes me to work harder…You know, moving from TM to JD is kind of a big change and meeting the other kids on the team pushed me to push harder. So I want to give a big shout out to the team because they did push me and I wanted to show them that I could push myself to do good.”

Ault’s infectious style of happy play was noted by coaches as one the team could embrace.

“It is actually kind of fun,” Ault said of his playing style. “You know, my mom says that (if) you’re always having fun, you’re playing with heart, not taking it to heart, and I always go with that because, I mean, if you’re taking it to heart it is just going to tear you down. So I say just play happy and have fun.”

Saturday marked an extended time on the pitch for three-time all-state tournament selection senior Kai Ciambor who had limited minutes Friday as he deals with a groin injury so has to limit his strikes on goal.

When Ciambor hit the pitch, the offense rocketed up a notch as he moved the ball and defended the midfield.

“Finally,” Ciambor said of his minutes. “It felt great to be out there. The team played great. It was a good team that we played against and it was a good start to our season. I got put in as a center defense midfielder this game just because I’m trying to slowly work back into that starting spot at the 10, which is a center attacking mid. So my job was kind of just to facilitate the middle and keep it calm and when we’re under pressure keep the ball away from the opponents… I’d love to be 100% right now but it is awesome to watch this team in motion. This team has so much dynamic abilities, it’s like all of our wingers and all of our attacking players are so fast and good on the ball and our defenders always lock it down. We played super well over these past two games and I couldn’t be more proud. It was just amazing to see.”

The Crimson Bears boys will host conference rival West Valley at 7 p.m. on April 18 and at noon on April 19.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.