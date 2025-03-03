Juneau youth grapplers on Tanana state mats

Grappling under the Juneau Youth Wrestling Club banner two Thunder Mountain Middle School wrestlers claimed titles at the 49th annual Tanana Middle School Wrestling Invitational.

Located in the interior west of Fairbanks the tournament is often referred to as the Middle School State Wrestling Tournament due to the number of teams attending. This year 38 middle school or club teams comprised of middle school-age athletes attended — over 700 sixth, seventh and eighth graders wrestled.

“I imagine there are very few middle schools in the state that don’t have a representative wrestling at this tournament,” JYWC coach Jason Hass said. “The participation in this tournament has finally outgrown the venue. During a coaches meeting this year, it was decided that next year the tournament will have to be held at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.”

JYWC’s Landon Hill and Braedon Antrim, both TMMS eighth graders, won titles at 118 pounds and 210 pounds, respectively.

Hill won by 5-4 decision over Mason Ekle of Colony Middle School.

“This was perhaps the most anticipated match of the weekend,” Hass said. “For the past two seasons these two young men have met each other in the Tanana finals. Mason has always bested Landon. This year Landon wrestled most of the season in the next lighter weight class than Mason. In an attempt for redemption, Landon made the bold move to move up to Mason’s weight. As predicted these two met in the finals again. However, this time the result was different. In what was unarguably the most exciting match of the night, the score flipped three times in the last 20 seconds with Landon ending up on top with a 5-4 victory.”

Antrim pinned Sosefo Alone of Palmer Junior Middle School.

“Braedon wrestles with a calm untethered confidence that is exceptionally rare in middle school athletics,” coach Hass said. “You were not in Fairbanks, if you didn’t see Braedon walk onto the mat, as the Juneau team chanted ‘Big Dog Gotta Eat.’ Braedon ended up as the champ, pinning his Palmer opponent in the third period. He later reminisced, ‘you know now that I think of it, I have pinned everyone this season.’ Only a kindhearted young man as humble as Braedon could say this without sounding arrogant.”

Fourteen other JYWC grapplers earned medals for top-eight finishes.

On the boys side Carter Day placed third at 140 pounds, Troy Peters placed fourth at 70 pounds, Andrew Erickson placed fourth at 105 pounds, Jack Pegues fourth at 114 pounds, Maddox Scott fourth at 110 pounds, Logan Siversten seventh at 84 pounds, Hendrik Van Kirk seventh at 122 pounds and Barron Mareko eighth at 285 pounds.

“Carter Day has assimilated into the team leadership role,” coach Hass said. “He is the definition of a leader-by-example. He always works hard and makes the right choices. The team seems to have a magnetic draw to follow the example he sets.”

On the girls side Leighton Hall placed fifth at 97 pounds, Maddie Dale sixth at 113 pounds, Aurora Lee sixth at 145 pounds, Minali Reid seventh at 105.5 pounds, Fiona McFarlin eighth at 97 pounds and Adriana Blanton eighth at 113 pounds.

Other Juneau wrestlers were Liam Hulson at 110 pounds, Hania Richey at 122 pounds, Matthew Shockley at 110 pounds, Jayden Frickey at 98 pounds, Cole Whiting at 148 pounds, Cash Miller at 91 pounds, Stevie Fairchild at 122 pounds, Cole Savland at 114 pounds, Ngai Kivalu at 128 pounds in the girls division and Haylee Ondrejka at 136 pounds in the girls division.

“Our girls team did outstanding with six of eight wrestlers placing,” coach Hass said. “Noteworthy was Maddie Dale and Aurora Lee, both winning sixth place. Both just started wrestling two months ago. The wrestling growth trajectory of these girls is astounding. Imagine just deciding to learn something new, practicing hard for eight weeks and already be one of the best in the state. The other brand-new female Juneau wrestler was Ngai Kivalu. Ngai won some matches too and is one of the most naturally talented wrestlers I have ever seen.”

The JYWC finished in third place in the boys division and fourth in the combined boys/girls scoring.

“This is outstanding considering we only had a total of 28 wrestlers competing,” coach Hass said. “The two teams that bested us were first place Student Wrestling Development Program, which had 35 entrants, and second place Colony Middle School with 50 entrants…Our team of wrestlers is destined for greatness in high school and beyond, on and off the mat. They have the talent, the numbers, the good attitudes, the team chemistry and the team leadership.”

Team scores were SWDP 429, Colony MS 427.5, Skyview MS 423, JYWC 346.5, Redington Jr High 321, North Pole MS 284, Bethel Jr High 267, Palmer Junior MS 263, Teeland MS 249, Church Eagles Wrestling 211.5, Tanana MS 195.5, Kenai MS 191.5, Randy Smith MS 190.5, Avalanche Wrestling Association 188, Kodiak MS 170, Ryan MS 141, Wrangell Wolves 129, Seward MS 116, Valdez MS 114, Homer MS 107.5, Delta Junction Jr High 104.5, Grac Christian School 88.5, Haines 85, Wasilla MS 70, Nikiski 66.5, Mountain City Christian Academy 55.5, Soldotna Whalers 48.5, Lions Den Wrestling Club 42, Cordova Jr High 36, Houston MS 36, Klawock 36, Hopson MS 28, Fronteras MS 24, Alaska Battle Cats 21.5, Nome Jr High 18, Ayaprun Elitnaurvik 12, Tok MS 11.5.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.