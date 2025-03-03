Juneau and Whitehorse seek to continue sibling ties amidst trade war

President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, that a reciprocal tariff would be the result of Canada’s countermeasures against his 25% tariff of Canadian imported goods on Tuesday. (Screenshot from Truth Social)

A sign in Whitehorse shows Juneau as one of three sister cities on March 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Ensio Lera)

A sign in Whitehorse shows Juneau as one of three sister cities on March 4, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Ensio Lera)

This story has been updated with additional information.

Despite the threat of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon, and the capital city of Alaska remain sister cities.

At a Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday, Mayor Beth Weldon said she had reaffirmed the importance of the relationship. A Feb. 5 letter sent by Weldon was to emphasize Whitehorse is “still a sister of ours and we are trying to remain friends through this difficult time.”

In a public testimony, Bruce Weyhrauch, a former Juneau legislator, noted Juneau has recognized and encouraged trade and economic development with Whitehorse for decades.

“Juneau is an international airport because of the air commerce between Juneau and Whitehorse,” he said. “Juneau has promoted business enterprises in each city – Whitehorse and Juneau – and the close relationship between Whitehorse and Juneau led Whitehorse to become Juneau’s sister city.”

Juneau and Whitehorse have been sister cities since 1989.

Weldon’s letter was mailed to Whitehorse Mayor Kirk Cameron. Haines Mayor Tom Morphet also wrote to express the cultural and economic importance that ties the Yukon and Southeast Alaska together on Feb. 12. He also mailed the letter to Mayor Diane Strand of Haines Junction.

“We are grateful for the many services and opportunities that our proximity to Canada affords us, including emergency hospital services, veterinary service, RCMP coverage, parks, shopping and social events held in your city,” Morphet wrote.

In a response to Morphet, Cameron noted the history of friendship and cooperation, but wrote that more was at risk, according to CBC News.

“Whitehorse City Council is deeply concerned about the impacts on our local businesses and workers and is engaging with partners to ensure a coordinated response to the ongoing threat of an American trade war,” Cameron wrote.

Juneau has had other sibling relationships.

The Assembly got into a more divisive sister city discussion in 2022 when members voted 5-4 against suspending its sibling relationship with Vladivostok in the Russian Far East due to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Weldon cast the tie-breaking vote after declaring she understood the arguments of those condemning the invasion, but opposed severing ties because of what sister cities should strive to embrace.

“People, not government,” she said at the time.

At the time, the Assembly unanimously supported Weldon sending a message to the mayor of Vladivostok expressing support for Ukraine and opposition to Russia’s invasion.

Weldon’s current hope that “the bond of friendship between Whitehorse and Juneau will continue unaffected by the political climate” comes as Trump launched a trade war against America’s three biggest trading partners on Tuesday. He imposed 25% tariffs on goods entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada, and goods from China were set to be subject to a 10% increase on existing tariffs.

On Thursday, following retaliation from Mexico, Canada, and China, Trump postponed 25% tariffs on many Mexican imports and some Canadian imports for a month.

Economists have cautioned the trade war could increase inflation. Tariffs are regressive taxes. Losses for households at the bottom of the income distribution would range between $900–1,100, according to the Yale University Budget Lab. The stock market began to decline quickly. According to the New York Times, the financial sector was one of the worst hit sectors in the U.S., alongside a host of companies, including cruise lines and big tech firms.

In an address to the American people on Tuesday, Trudeau said, “Your government has chosen to do this to you.” He said Canada does not see justification for the tariffs and wants to work with America as a friend and ally. Trudeau said the basis for the tariffs is a false allegation that Canada is a major source of drugs entering the U.S.

The Council on Foreign Relations, in a report published Tuesday, wrote, “Canada plays virtually no role in the U.S. fentanyl influx, especially compared to the other countries. The country contributes less than 1 percent to its southern neighbor’s street fentanyl supply, as both the Canadian government and data from the DEA report.”

Hours after Trudeau’s comments, Trump pledged on social media to impose additional tariffs in response to Canada’s countermeasures, which included a 25% retaliatory tariff on $30 billion worth of goods (U.S. $21 billion). The Canadian tariffs will then be applied to another $125 billion worth of American imports in three weeks’ time following a consultation period.

In his presidential address Tuesday, Trump said reciprocal tariffs would go into effect on April 2 —he still plans to do so as of Friday.

“Whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them,” he told the House. “Whatever they tax us, we will tax them.”

Weldon and Cameron plan to meet remotely later this month.

• Contact Jasz Garrett at jasz.garrett@juneauempire.com or (907) 723-9356.