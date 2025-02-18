Glacier Swim Club thaws out Fairbanks pool with second-place team finish

Juneau’s Glacier Swim Club placed second overall in the 14-and-under Alaska Age Group Championships at Fairbanks over the weekend. (Photo courtesy GSC)

Glacier Swim Club’s Levi Phelps, center, was 1st place high point winner for 14 year old boys at the Alaska Age Group Champs in Fairbanks over the weekend. At left is third place Noah Unks of Chugiak Aquatics Club and at right is second place Haoran Zhang of Midnight Sun Swim Team. (Photo courtesy GSC)

Glacier Swim Club’s Levi Phelps, center, was 1st place high point winner for 14 year old boys at the Alaska Age Group Champs in Fairbanks over the weekend. At left is third place Noah Unks of Chugiak Aquatics Club and at right is second place Haoran Zhang of Midnight Sun Swim Team. (Photo courtesy GSC)

Juneau’s Glacier Swim Club had a strong showing at the 14-and-under Alaska Age Group Championships in Fairbanks over the weekend, placing second in overall combined team scores among 23 competing swim organizations.

“This was the first championship meet of the season for most of our swimmers,” GSC coach Scott Griffith said. “It was also the first-ever travel meet for about 10 of our swimmers. To swim well on that stage shows how well GSC coaches prepare swimmers for competition, and also the support from experienced swimmers and families is a huge part of what makes the club so successful. As a coach it was apparent to me that GSC swimmers dominated their turns and underwater aspect of swimming. There are still some areas we need to clean up like finishes and IM turns, but it’s nice to see the training and focus in practice paying off in races.”

Chugiak Aquatics Club had a combined 814 points for first place and GSC totaled 465.5. Rounding out the top five were Northern Lights Swim Club with 400, Petersburg’s Viking Swim Club with 338 and Stingray Swim Team with 218. Southeast teams included the Ketchikan Killer Whales, which was sixth with 172, Sitka’s Baranof Barracudas Swim Club eighth with 160, Haines Dolphin Swim Team 22nd with one point and Craig Wave Runners 0.

“We were extremely happy to finish second in team standings,” Griffith said. “It was a close race for second between NLSC and GSC the entire meet. It was always impressive to see VSC (Petersburg) grab a fourth place overall. There are at least four teams from the Anchorage area all the size of GSC or larger, so to be able to secure two Southeast clubs in the top four — and three in the top six — shows the level of talent we have on our side of the state.”

GSC’s Levi Phelps was awarded the 14-year-old boys’ High Point award as he totaled 49 points with first-place finishes in all seven of his events.

“I would say it is kind of hard to do,” Phelps said. “It just depends on how hard your competition is.”

Phelps noted for the most part the age groups were competitive and he was most proud of his 100 butterfly time of 55.97 seconds.

“Because I dropped off one and a half seconds from two weekends ago so that was really good,” he said.

That 100 fly time dropped his Northwest Regional qualifying time even lower for the March 20-23 meet in Boise, Idaho. Phelps will swim four events there: the 100 and 200 fly and the 100 and 200 freestyle.

Phelps also placed first in the 50 free 24.28, 100 free 52.66, 200 free 1:56.12, 200 individual medley 2:11.82, 400 IM 4:45.05 and 200 fly 2:20.42.

Phelps said he has no specific favorite swim but “I might target the 100 butterfly going into high school, but we’ll see what my second event for high school is.”

Phelps said he found swimming at age 11 as just something to do.

“And then I just like kept on getting a little bit better and then it got really fun and I never really looked back,” he said. “Fairbanks was great. The people were nice, fun and encouraging.”

His advice for younger swimmers is, “you can’t know if you don’t want to do something until you actually try it.”

GSC’s Cora Soboleff placed second in High Point standings for 13-year-old girls with 38 points and Molly Woodruff second for 11-year-old girls.

Soboleff’s placings were: first in the 400 IM 5:07.87, first 200 breast 2:37.51, first 500 free 5:49.39, second 200 IM 2:24.50, second 200 free 2:09.27, second 100 breast 1:15.49 and fifth 100 free 1:00.26.

Woodruff’s placings were: first in the 100 IM 1:14.98, first 50 breast 38.94, first 100 breast 1:23.71, first 200 breast 3:00.40, fourth 100 free 1:07.15, fourth 500 free 6:47.73 and sixth 50 fly 36.00.

High Point Awards (first place and Southeast finishes):

14 YO boys – 1. GSC Phelps 49; 6. BBSC Pain Edwards 15; 16. BBSC Erik Chevalier 2.

14 YO girls – 1. CAC Anna Heaphy 49; 6. GSC Annabelle Woodruff 14; 9. VSC Bella Miller 11; 12. GSC Ellie Cullum 8; 14. GSC Katya Foy 4; 16. GSC Sarah Anderson 3.

13 YO boys – 1. SST Braxton Kelly 49; 2. VSC Cyrus Hulebak 34; 7. GSC Zach Holden 17.50; 8. GSC Andy Huffer 14; 12. GSC Henry Thatcher 5; 15. KKW Evan Roskam 2.

13 YO girls – 1. CAC Natalie Shaw 47; 2. GSC Soboleff 38; 5. BBSC Tela McCarthy 23; 8. GSC Madeline Rose Manlulu 13.

12 YO boys – 1. VSC Hakon Eddy 47; 3. BBSC Sawyer Bastian 37; 10. GSC Joshua Ely 9; 15. GSC Oliver Cole-Undurraga 1.

12 YO girls – 1. VSC Tori Miller 49; 10. VSC Kendyl Lachapelle 16; 13. GSC Harper Durham 5; 15. BBSC Ella Colliver 3; 16. GSC Evelyn Hochstoeger 2.

11 YO boys – 1. KKW Roman Olsen 47; 4. GSC Oliver Albrecht 28; 4. GSC Austin Treston 28; 9. GSC Sam Thatcher 12; 12. GSC Reid Cummings 8; 15. GSC Tyler Anderson 2; 18. BBSC Rowen Gebler 1.

11 YO girls – 1. KKW Anneka Adams 44; 2. GSC M. Woodruff 35; 6. VSC Audrey Boggs 17; 7. GSC Annabelle Sullivan 16; 15. GSC Coleen Chuidian 7; 19. KKW Paisley Wieler 2.

10 YO boys – 1. VSC Jackson Zweifel 47; 2. KKW Malachi Calvin 40; 3. VSC Grady Walker 34; 5. VSC Soren Eddy 16; 5. BBSC Sullivan Selke 16; 12. VSC Carter Gross 5; 14. BBSC Quinn Mahoskey 4.

10 YO girls – 1. CAC Emma Heaphy 49; 3. KKW Lulu Mercer 27; 7. GSC Matisse Suarez 17; 9. VSC Lucy Peterson 12; 11. KKW Scarlett Coats 6; 13. GSC Emily Treston 4; 16. HDST Hazel Wray 1.

Other GSC girls final times included:

Emily Treston (age 9) – 4th 500 free 7:20.50, 6th 200 IM 3:16.10, 8th 100 breast 1:45.06, 8th 200 free 2:50.14, 8th 100 back 1:31.79, 9th 50 breast 49.36 and 15th 50 back 42.70.

Matisse Suarez (10) – 2nd 100 fly 1:25.98, 3rd 50 fly 36.95, 4th 100 IM 1:23.57, 9th 50 free 34.14, 200 IM DQ and 100 breast DQ.

Maia Cole-Undurraga (10) – 8th 200 IM 3:31.43, 9th 500 free 8:04.14, 9th 200 free 3:02.52, 10th 100 breast 1:49.24, 12th 100 free 1:24.53, 13th 50 breast 50.57 and 16th 50 back 42.96.

Marie Brooks (10) – 10th 500 free 8:12.97, 13th 200 free 3:15.17, 19th 100 free 1:28.26, 21st 50 back 45.88 and 24th 50 free 38.96.

Coleen Chuidian (11) – 3rd 50 back 34.69, 5th 50 fly 35.54, 6th 50 breast 42.62, 7th 100 IM 1:21.46, 9th 50 free 31.37, 10th 200 free 2:39.56, DQ 200 IM.

Anabelle Sullivan (11) – 1st 200 fly 3:07.63, 2nd 100 fly 1:24.23, 4th 200 IM 2:55.66, 6th 50 back 36.77, 7th 50 fly 37.07, 11th 50 free 32.18, 13th 100 IM 1:24.01.

Gemma Peterson (11) – 10th 100 breast 1:36.15, 13th 50 breast 44.50, 16th 100 free 1:17.67, 19th 50 free 35.54.

Evelyn Hochstoeger (12) – 5th 200 back 2:58.61, 7th 50 back 36.19, 7th 100 back 1:20.09, 9th 200 IM 3:01.99, 12th 50 fly 37.42, 13th 100 IM 1:26.25.

Harper Durham (12) – 4th 500 free 6:50.81, 5th 200 free 2:34.13,

8th 200 IM 2:58.12, 9th 100 free 1:10.03, 10th 100 breast 1:36.04, 11th 50 free 32.05, 12th 100 IM 1:25.43.

Natalie MacKinnon (13) – 11th 500 free 6:45.98, 13th 200 back 2:52.36, 20th 50 free 30.96, 17th 100 breast 1:32.74, 26th 100 free 1:12.01.

Madeline Rose Manlulu (13) – 3rd 200 breast 2:54.15, 4th 100 fly 1:10.91, 5th 200 IM 2:38.00, 5th 50 free 27.14, 5th 100 breast 1:18.45, 8th 100 free 1:02.20, 11th 100 back 1:14.95.

Ellinore Higgins (13) – 8th 200 breast 3:18.69, 13th 200 IM 2:57.79, 15th 100 breast 1:28.77, 17th 100 back 1:19.63, 20th 100 free 1:09.49, 23rd 50 free 31.49.

Clara Van Kirk (13) – 10th 200 breast 3:19.15, 14th 100 breast 1:28.11, 22nd 50 free 31.28, 24th 100 free 1:10.42.

Annabelle Woodruff (14) – 2nd 100 fly 1:05.50, 3rd 200 back 2:27.13, 5th 100 breast 1:17.70, 5th 100 back 1:08.45, 6th 50 free 27.53, 8th 100 free 1:00.17, 8th 200 IM 2:31.53.

Ellie Cullum (14) – 2nd 200 breast 2:43.30, 4th 100 breast 1:17.14, 8th 200 back 2:35.48, 9th 200 IM 2:32.87, 10th 500 free 6:15.42, 17th 100 free 1:02.92, 18th 200 free 2:21.91.

Sarah Anderson (14) – 4th 200 fly 3:01.15, 14th 200 back 2:47.47, 17th 100 back 1:15.73, 21st 200 free 2:24.76, 27th 100 free 1:06.41, 27th 50 free 30.06, DQ 200 IM.

Katya Foy (14) – 4th 100 back 1:07.86, 6th 100 breast 1:18.58, 7th 50 free 27.32, 9th 100 fly 1:12.67, 9th 100 free 1:00.20, 17th 200 free 2:21.69, DQ 200 IM.

Marian Morrison (14) – 23rd 100 back 1:22.35, 29th 200 free 2:36.41, 30th 100 free 1:07.90, 35th 50 free 31.94.

Mae Crocker (14) – 7th 200 breast 3:04.87, 9th 100 breast 1:25.16, 18th 100 back 1:17.04, 21st 200 IM 2:53.11, 26th 200 free 2:29.91, 28th 50 free 30.25, 31st 100 free 1:08.02.

Other GSC boys final times included:

Oliver Albrecht (11) – 1st 400 IM 6:03.63, 3rd 100 IM 1:18.11, 3rd 50 breast 40.18, 3rd 200 IM 2:47.26, 3rd 100 breast 1:26.96, 4th 50 back 35.98, 5th 50 fly 35.97.

Austin Treston (11) – 2nd 200 free 2:17.82, 3rd 50 free 31.01, 3rd 100 free 1:07.60, 3rd 500 free 6:20.79, 3rd 100 back 1:16.54, 5th 50 back 36.26.

Reid Cummings (11) – 3rd 200 back 2:57.21, 4th 100 back 1:20.23, 6th 50 back 38.47, 7th 500 free 6:53.74, 7th 100 breast 1:36.31, 12th 50 free 33.84, DQ 400 IM.

Sam Thatcher (11) – 2nd 200 fly 2:48.91, 3rd 100 fly 1:17.76, 4th 50 fly 33.94, 8th 500 free 6:57.27, 9th 100 IM 1:23.97, 10th 50 back 38.74, 10th 100 back 1:26.95.

Keenan Phelps (11) – 12th 100 back 1:32.29, 13th 50 free 33.99, 16th 50 back 41.06.

Tyler Anderson (11) – 2nd 200 back 2:50.56, 5th 200 breast 3:21.30, 8th 100 breast 1:37.33, 10th 500 free 7:23.11, 11th 100 free 1:16.58, 14th 100 back 1:33.65, 17th 50 back 41.58, DQ 50 breast.

Joshua Ely (12) – 3rd 500 free 6:26.95, 4th 50 fly 36.29, 6th 200 free 2:29.86, 6th 50 free 29.68, 7th 100 free 1:08.53, 8th 100 IM 1:20.44, 8th 100 back 1:22.77.

Oliver Cole-Undurraga (12) – 3rd 500 free 6:26.95, 6th 100 breast 1:34.15, 9th 100 back 1:23.21, 9th 1:08.90.

Andy Huffer (13) – 3rd 100 free 56.68, 3rd 100 back 1:04.44, 4th 100 fly 1:03.21, 4th 50 free 25.82, 7th 200 free 2:10.25, DQ 200 back, DQ 200 IM.

Zach Holden (13) – 2nd 200 fly 2:39.02, 3rd 100 fly 1:03.14, 4th 200 free 2:04.46, 5th 200 IM 2:21.64, 5th 50 free 25.83, 5th 500 free 5:47.95.

Keagan Andrews (13) – 7th 100 breast 1:23.06, 8th 100 fly 1:15.76, 9th 50 free 27.27, 11th 100 free 1:02.63, 14th 200 free 2:22.52, DQ 200 IM, DQ 200 breast.

Henry Thatcher (13) – 4th 200 breast 2:54.26, 5th 100 breast 1:16.65, 9th 100 fly 1:16.79, 11th 200 IM 2:41.77, 12th 100 free 1:02.67, 13th 200 free 2:22.35, 17th 50 free 28.74.

GSC Girls Relays:

10 & U 200 MR 3rd E. Treston, M. Cole-Undurraga, Suarez, Brooks 2:47.03. 10 & U 200 FR 2nd E. Treston, Brooks, M. Cole-Undurraga, Suarez 2:27.32.

12 & U 200 FR 4th Durham, A. Sullivan, Chuidian, M. Woodruff 2:05.82. 12 & U 200 MR 4th Chuidian, M. Woodruff, Hochstoeger, Durham 2:25.63. 12 & U 400 FR Girls 5th A. Sullivan, Durham, Chuidian, A. Woodruff 4:43.79.

14 & U 200 FR 3rd Foy, A. Woodruff, Soboleff, Manlulu 1:49.48; 9th S. Anderson, Crocker, Van Kirk, Cullum; 12th Morrison, MacKinnon, Hochstiegen, Higgins. 14 & U 200 MR 2nd Foy, Soboleff, A. Woodruff, Manlulu 2:01.29; 7th Higgins, Crocker, S. Anderson, Cullum 2:18.62; 12th MacKinnon, Van Kirk, A. Sullivan, Morrison 2:27.13. 14 & U 400 FR 3rd A. Woodruff, Manlulu, Foy, Soboleff 4:05.47; 9th Morrison, Crocker, S. Anderson, Cullum 4:30.36; 13th Hochstoeger, MacKinnon, Higgins, Van Kirk 4:48.91.

GSC Boys Relays:

12 & U 200 FR 5th S. Thatcher, K. Phelps, T. Anderson, Cummings 2:13.01. 12 & U 200 MR 3rd A. Treston, O. Cole-Undurraga, S. Thatcher, Ely 2:22.40. 12 & U 400 FR Boys 1st Albrecht, Ely, O. Cole-Undurraga, A. Treston 4:24.70; 5th S. Thatcher, T. Anderson, K. Phelps, Cummings 5:02.08.

14 & U Boys 200 MR 1st Huffer, H. Thatcher, L. Phelps, Holden 1:54.90. 14 & U 400 FR Boys 1st Holden, Huffer, K. Andrews, L. Phelps 3:42.94. 14 & U Boys 200 FR DQ L. Phelps, Huffer, Andrews, Holden.

The complete combined team scores were 1. CAC 814, 2. GSC 465.5, 3. NLSC 400, 4. VSC 338, 5. SST 218, 6. KKW 172, 7. Aurora Swim Team 218, 8. BBSC 160, 9. Peninsula Piranhas Swim Team 133, 10. Wasilla Waves Swim Club 129.5, 11 Aquatic Foundation of Alaska 105, 12. Kodiak Kingfishers Swim Club 73, 13. Midnight Sun Swim Team 67, 14. Alaska Unattached 41,, 15. North Pole Aquatic Club 38, 16. Seward Tsunami Swim Club 26, 17. Kachemak Swim Club 16, 18. Cordova Iceworm Swim Team 12, 19. Valdez Torpedoes Swim Club 9, 20. Soldotna Silver Salmon Swim Team 8, 21. Nome Northstar Swim Team 6, 22. HDST 1, 23. CWR 0.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.