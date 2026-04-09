Juneau police search home and find drugs, resident charged

Emergency lights flash on top of a police car. Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force searched a Juneau home on March 26 in connection with an ongoing drug investigation that began in February. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire File)

A Juneau resident face five charges related to drugs after police searched her home and seized narcotics worth an estimated $45,000.

Investigators with the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force searched a home in Juneau on March 26 around 8 a.m. in connection to an ongoing drug investigation that began in February, according to a release from the Juneau Police Department Thursday (April 9). Karenza L. Bott, 51, was arrested and charged.

She faces three counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree and two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree.

Bott was taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

During the search, task force investigators found and seized approximately 347 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 10 grams of fentanyl and approximately 14 grams of cocaine. Police say the combined street value of the drugs is an estimated $45,300.