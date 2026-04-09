Man convicted of multiple sexual felonies after 3-day trial, Juneau jury finds

Juneau Superior Court at Dimond Courthouse. A 40-year-old Yakutat man has been convicted of multiple sexual felonies with a sentencing with Superior Court Judge Amy Mead set for July 31. (Michael S. Lockett/Juneau Empire file)

A Juneau jury has found a 40-year-old man guilty of multiple sexual felonies.

John “J.P.” Buller, of Yakutat, was found guilty of sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the third degree and attempted sexual assault in the second degree on March 27, according to a press release from Alaska’s Department of Law. It was a three-day trial.

The court was shown evidence at the trial that Buller had sexually assaulted one woman in Yakutat in December 2023, the release says. Buller and his children had been invited over to her home to make cookies, and the release adds that the children heard the sounds of the assault as it was happening.

The court was also show evidence that Buller had attempted to sexually assault a second woman in March 2025 in Yakutat. A video was played at the trial showing Buller holding the woman’s ankles and pulling at her pants while she repeatedly told him “no” and telling him to “please stop,” the release adds.

The Department of Law says Buller’s sentencing is set for July 31 in front of Superior Court Judge Amy Mead.

His sentence could range from five to 15 years for the count of sexual assualt in the second degree and two to 12 years for the counts of sexual assault in the third degree and attempted sexual assault in the second degree.