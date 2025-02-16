‘No Kings on Presidents Day’ protest of Trump draws more than 400 to Alaska State Capitol

Jeremy Weske, administrative commander of the Juneau Police Department, talks with protesters blocking the street in front of the Alaska State Capitol on Monday. JPD officers ultimately allowed the people to remain on the street during the hour-long event despite the lack of a permit from organizers. (Mark Sabbatini / Juneau Empire)

Presidents’ Day this year turned into an occasion for people across the U.S. to protest the one now in the White House, including more than 400 people gathering at the Alaska State Capitol to oppose the Trump administration’s mass purge of federal workers, targeting refugees for deportation, eliminating LGBTQ+ inclusivity and other actions.

A frequent theme during the rally was for participants not to get overwhelmed or give up due to the Trump administration’s “flood the zone” approach that is making it difficult for policymakers, organizations and individuals to keep pace responding to items of concern.

“Let today’s protest help to reignite any flame in you that has gone out,” said Summer Christiansen, a writer and teacher who presided over Monday’s local protest. “Let the collective power of our community hold you up in these troubling and scary times. Remember that by building up our community we are creating the resistance. Do not let these bastards grind you down.”

Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp 70 President Marcelo Quinto, said the current struggles of many groups since President Donald Trump began his second term are reminiscent of rights Alaska Natives were fighting for a century ago, but now “the difference is they’re taking it from all of us.”

The “No Kings on Presidents Day” nationwide protests were organized by the 50501 Movement, following a similar effort on Feb. 5 that resulted in about 125 people gathering at the state Capitol in Juneau. Monday’s event occurred in the days after the Trump administration fired thousands of federal workers nationwide — including a large number of U.S. Forest Service and other employees in Juneau — and amidst billionaire adviser Elon Musk’s attempt to gain control of the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service systems.

People gathering in front of the Capitol on Monday didn’t have a permit, meaning protesters weren’t legally allowed to be on the street disrupting the flow of traffic. However, as their numbers swelled quickly after the rally began at noon people blocked both ends of the street and Juneau Police Department officers — after talking with some members of the crowd — opted to let the event proceed without disruption. The crowd did obey an order from a speaker at one point to allow a Capital City Transit bus pass through.

Two of Juneau’s Democratic state legislators, Sen. Jesse Kiehl and Rep. Andi Story, were among the speakers at the rally. Story invoked Presidents’ Day by reading part of former President George Washington’s farewell speech that is recited aloud to Congress on the annual holiday that references “the dangers of political parties, and (predicting) our union would be threatened and undermined by partisan bickering.”

“We must not, we cannot simply be bystanders,” she said. “We each have a voice and we each have a vote, and we must use the power invested in the people to protect and to serve our democracy ruled by the people, and to remind our elected leaders of their duty to true liberty equality and democracy.”

A few people at the rally holding signs indicating they are (or were) federal employees declined to comment to the Empire about their situations.

Amelia Hanrahan, a transgender therapist in Juneau, said while policies such as transgender bans involving sports and bathroom access are concerning, the administration’s most egregious action so far is seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors.

“Gender-affirming care saved my life and it has saved the lives of so many other trans people,” Hanrahan said. “When kids are denied gender-affirming care they’re denied joy and liberation available through access to hormones and other medical treatments. They’re forced to endure the trauma of being powerless as your body goes through the wrong puberty…There’s no mincing words — more trans children will die as a result of these policies.”

The Trump administration, in addition to enacting bans involving LGBTQ+ and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) individuals, is also notifying entities such as public schools they will lose all federal funding if they continue policies that make accommodations for transgender students or take race into account when making scholarship/hiring decisions.

James Hoagland, a Juneau resident also known as drag performer Gigi Monroe, said Juneau’s municipal government has achieved a perfect score for three years in a row with the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index. Hoagland said people opposed to the Trump administration’s actions should offer their support to public and private entities that don’t give into the president’s threats of withheld funds and other punishment.

“We must double down on inclusivity, diversity and equity, and we call on all of our elected officials and our business community, and our schools, and all of our federal workers to do the same,” Hoagland said. “It is OK to say no. It is OK to challenge the status quo, whatever they say that is. I’m asking all of our allies, please be brave. Do not drop your DEI policies. We will be there to support you. We will spend money at your businesses. We will rally behind you when you face attacks. Don’t think you’re alone.”

• Contact Mark Sabbatini at mark.sabbatini@juneauempire.com or (907) 957-2306.