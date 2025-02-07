Crimson Bears hockey place third on state ice

The all-tournament team at the First National Cup Division II state hockey tournament Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna. From left to right are Soldotna’s Noah Crabtree, Palmer’s Kinan Greco, Soldotna’s Daniel Heath, Palmer’s Elijah Von Gunten, Palmer’s Bryce Horacek, Kenai’s Logan Mese, Houston’s Daniel Matveev, Houston’s Zasim Konev, Juneau-Douglas’ Dylan Sowa, Kenai’s Evyn Witt and Juneau-Douglas’ Lucas Bovitz. (Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)

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Kenai Central’s Sawyer Vann and Elliot Welch of Juneau-Douglas battle for the puck in front of Juneau goalie Caleb Friend at the First National Cup Division II state hockey tournament Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna. (Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey team are shown at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Championships in Soldotna. (Photo courtesy JDHS hockey)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey team are shown at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Championships in Soldotna. (Photo courtesy JDHS hockey)

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Lucas Bovitz of Juneau-Douglas: Yadaa.at Kale carries the puck with attention from Kenai Central goalie Evyn Witt and William Howard at the First National Cup Division II state hockey tournament Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna. (Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)

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Lucas Bovitz of Juneau-Douglas: Yadaa.at Kale carries the puck with attention from Kenai Central goalie Evyn Witt and William Howard at the First National Cup Division II state hockey tournament Saturday at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna. (Jeff Helminiak/Peninsula Clarion)

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The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears enacted some revenge on the Kenai Kardinals with a 5-3 win in the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Championships third/fifth-place game Saturday in Soldotna.

Kenai had spoiled the Crimson Bears senior night series two weekends ago with two wins, but on Saturday JDHS sent the Kardinals to a fifth-place finish at state while the Crimson Bears earned third place.

“That was a great game,” JDHS coach Matt Boline said. “We are very proud of the whole team and all of the hard work they have put in since the end of the state tournament last year.”

Crimson Bears senior Luke Bovitz put the first shot on goal against Kenai’s Evyn Witt just 15 seconds into action — setting the tone for a fast-paced game by both sides.

Kenai’s Logan Mese went one-on-one with just 59 seconds into action, juked around a defender and put a tough shot past JDHS senior goalie Caleb Friend for a 1-0 lead, assisted by Will Howard.

JDHS senior Zander Smith would get a head check penalty with 8:56 left in the stanza, leading to a Kenai power play.

JDHS’ Friend would have a top-notch save on a deflected pass and then another point-blank stop on a slap shot, and two more shots just off the crease as the Crimson Bears killed the penalty.

JDHS junior Elliot Welch would get a look at a shot with three minutes left, but Kenai’s Witt covered the puck. JDHS would put four shots on goal in the final moments of the first stanza.

Friend stopped seven shots in the first period and Kenai’s Witt nine.

In the opening seconds of the second period, Bovitz again put the first shot on goal and Kenai’s Witt barely had time to cover the wrister.

And again Kenai’s Mese had a breakaway but Friend stopped the point-blank shot.

Witt would do the same against JDHS’ Bovitz, who stick-handled the puck through defenders for a shot. JDHS seniors Emilio Holbrook, Matthew Plang and Loren Platt all had chances in front of the Kenai side.

A hard shot by JDHS was rebounded out by a Kenai defender who accidentally hit an own goal to tie the game at 1-1. The closest JDHS player was Welch, who would get credit for the score and assist credited to junior Isaac Phelps. Witt had earned a save before the mishandled puck.

With 7:37 left in the stanza, Kenai’s Avery Martin weaved through the JDHS defense for a backhanded score to give the Kardinals a 2-1 advantage.

With 7:05 remaining, Bovitz hit a slap shot to tie the game as Kenai could not clear a puck. JDHS senior Dylan Sowa and Smith earned the assists.

A Kenai penalty with 4:42 remaining in the stanza gave JDHS a power play opportunity. Sowa circled behind the Kenai net and put a shot on goal that was rebounded in by Holbrook for a 3-2 lead. Sowa got the assist.

Kenai responded 22 seconds later as Howard put a rebound in to tie the game at 3-3 with 3:58 remaining. Avery Martin got the assist.

Kenai’s Lily Langham was issued an interference penalty with just over three minutes remaining leading to another JDHS power play. JDHS junior Paxton Mertl had a shot on goal, but Witt killed the penalty.

Kenai’s Mese would get a point-blank shot against JDHS with 1:07 left, but Friend kept his crease clean as Kenai had four shots.

JDHS’ Sowa broke out of the spree and had his own shot on goal, but Kenai’s Witt stopped the blast.

JDHS’ Friend saved five shots in the period and Witt nine for Kenai.

“He is so good,” coach Boline said of his net minder. “And he is one of the most coachable and even-keeled kids out there.”

With the penalty boxes empty, the third period began.

Bovitz put a hard pass through the crease and in the resulting play Smith put in the goal with 8:42 remaining in the game for a 4-3 Crimson Bears lead. Sowa and Platt got the assist.

JDHS would defend their ice through the final minutes to earn the win despite Kenai pulling their goalie and six attackers putting shots against the Crimson Bears’ Friend.

Two icing penalties against JDHS and a center faceoff forced Witt back into the net for Kenai with a minute and a half remaining, but the goalie left the ice again as Kenai hoped for a miracle.

JDHS’ Sowa would hit an empty-net goal from the red line with just 1:04 left to play for a 5-3 lead and secure the win and earn third place.

JDHS had 33 shots on goal in the game (12 – 11 -10) and Kenai 26 (6-10-10). JDHS’ Friend saved 23 shots on goal and Kenai’s Witt 28. JDHS was one for three on power plays and Kenai scoreless in one.

Bovitz received player of the game honors along with Kenai’s Howard.

“We wanted to win it all,” coach Boline said. “But to finish with a win and send the seniors off with a second-, fourth- and third-place finish during their time in Crimson and Black was a great way to send them off.”

JDHS finishes their season with a 14-10-1 record and as one of the three top teams in DII, all of whom play in their Northern Lights Conference.

Palmer defeated Soldotna 9-1 for the DII championship on Saturday and Houston topped Delta 10-2 in the fourth/sixth-place game.

The Crimson Bears had fallen to Palmer 5-2 on Friday in the semifinals. Sowa had two goals. Bovitz and freshman Ryker Nelson one assist apiece. Friend stopped 36 shots and was credited with an assist.

JDHS defeated the third-seeded Houston Hawks 5-4 in extra time to open state play Thursday. Sowa had four goals and sophomore Drew Cadigan McAdoo one. Bovitz had four assists and senior Emilio Holbrook one. Friend stopped 34 shots.

The First National Cup All-State Tournament Team selections were Dylan Sowa and Luke Bovitz, JDHS; Daniel Heath and Noah Crabtree, Soldotna; Logan Mese and Even Witt, Kenai; Zasim Koney and Daniel Matvee, Houston; Kinan Greco, Elijah Von Gunten and Bryce Horacek, Palmer; Clara Creviston, Delta.

Soldotna earned the Academic Award and Delta was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.