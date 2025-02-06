Moose push Crimson Bears aside 5-2 in state semifinals

In this file photo Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Ike Puustinen (16) controls a puck during senior night weekend against Kenai. On Friday the Crimson Bears lost 5-2 to Palmer at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Tournament in Soldotna and will face Kenai in the 3rd/5th-place game Saturday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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In this file photo Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Dylan Sowa (35) is congratulated on a scoring goal by senior captain Luke Bovitz (4) during senior night weekend against Kenai. Sowa had two goals Friday in the Crimson Bears’ 5-2 loss to Palmer at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Tournament in Soldotna. JDHS will face Kenai in the 3rd/5th-place game Saturday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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In this file photo Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Dylan Sowa (35) is congratulated on a scoring goal by senior captain Luke Bovitz (4) during senior night weekend against Kenai. Sowa had two goals Friday in the Crimson Bears’ 5-2 loss to Palmer at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Tournament in Soldotna. JDHS will face Kenai in the 3rd/5th-place game Saturday. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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The sixth-seeded Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey team gave another all-out effort at the 2025 ASAA Division II Hockey State Championships on Friday in Soldotna, but fell 5-2 to the second-seeded Palmer Moose.

“Every loss is tough, but they sting a little more at the state tournament,” JDHS coach Matt Boline said.

The first minute tested JDHS as they struggled to get the puck out of their end and Palmer put three shots on goal that Crimson Bears senior goalie Caleb Friend covered.

Palmer broke through with 12:10 left in the stanza on a shot by senior Elijah Von Gunten, the state’s leading goal scorer, for a 1-0 lead. The assist was credited to senior Kinan Greco. Palmer pulled their goalie for a man advantage that led to the score.

With 9:33 left, JDHS senior Luke Bovitz received a five-minute major penalty for a check from behind and an additional 10-minute misconduct penalty, resulting in a five-minute power play for Palmer. Bovitz would have to sit the additional 10 minutes as well, but JDHS could replace him on the ice.

Palmer had a goal waved off during their power play time and the Crimson Bears’ Friend stopped five shots on goal as the Moose’s advantage time ticked away.

JDHS senior Dylan Sowa took a pass from Friend in the crease and skated down ice, delivering a slap shot from past the blue line for a short-handed goal to tie the score 1-1, and Friend earned the assist.

With 3:33 left to play in the period, Palmer senior Cooper Frank hit a rebound shot for an unlucky score and a 2-1 Moose lead. Palmer senior Brandon Horacek and senior Liam Hilscher were credited with assists.

JDHS had a power play with three minutes remaining, but could not use the advantage.

JDHS’ Friend covered five more shots in the final three minutes of the first period including a one-on-one that he knocked away as Palmer put 20 shots against the JDHS net minder and Friend saved 18.

JDHS senior Loren Platt put the first shot on goal in the opening moments of the second period, but Palmer sophomore goalie Kai Curl covered.

Just 56 seconds into the second period, Palmer’s Von Gunten scored his second goal of the match assisted by seniors Brandon and Bryce Horacek for a 3-1 Moose lead.

With 12:18 left in the period, Palmer’s Frank was called for interference and JDHS had a power play, but could not capitalize.

Palmer’s Von Gunten found a hat trick goal with 10 minutes remaining, assisted by Bryce Horacek and Hilscher for a 4-1 advantage.

JDHS earned another power play with just under 10 minutes remaining on a slashing penalty by Palmer’s Von Gunten, but could not capitalize again.

Palmer senior Colin Bigelow received an elbowing penalty and JDHS had another power play, this one with under six minutes left in the stanza.

JDHS junior Elliot Welch and Bovitz both had looks at the goal, but their shots just missed. JDHS senior Zander Smith and junior Paxton Mertl also had attempts on the Palmer net.

JDHS junior Elias Schane was called for a tripping penalty with 3:28 remaining in the stanza, giving Palmer their second power play of the match, but the Moose could not capitalize.

JDHS senior Matthew Plang would get a good short-handed look at a shot on goal in the final minute, but Palmer’s Curl covered and on the other end JDHS’ Friend covered two shots by the Moose’s Bigelow as the second period ended with Palmer up 4-1.

Palmer had 15 shots on goal in the stanza and JDHS seven.

JDHS’ Plang and Welch both had wrists shots in the first minutes of third-period action, but Palmer’s Curl handled the puck.

Crimson Bears’ Welch and Holbrook also had two looks at the Palmer goal in the first four minutes as JDHS was more aggressive on attack.

Palmer’s Greco earned a two-minute penalty for slashing with 5:26 remaining in the final stanza, but JDHS could not score on the power play and instead gave up a score as Palmer sophomore Kaleb Von Gunten prospered unassisted on a two-on-none attack against Friend for a 5-1 Moose advantage with under four minutes left to play.

JDHS’ Sowa would counter with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line with 2:59 left to close the score to 5-2 with an assist credited to Bovitz and freshman Ryker Nelson.

Palmer’s Curl would stave off three shots by JDHS in the final minute and the Moose held on for the 5-2 win over the Crimson Bears, and a spot in the 5 p.m. championship match Saturday against top seed Soldotna, a 2-1 winner over fifth seed Kenai.

JDHS’ Friend had 36 saves in the match as Palmer put 41 shots against the Crimson Bears senior. JDHS put 20 shots against Palmer’s Curl in the crease.

“We get to play another game,” coach Boline said. “We know now that we are playing Kenai, but either way we were going to get a chance to exact some revenge on a couple of big conference teams that beat us this season.”

JDHS will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the third/fifth-place game against Kenai. The Kardinals had defeated JDHS 5-4 and 5-1 on the Crimson Bears senior night weekend.

“We are very proud of what the team has done all season,” Boline said. “They have left a mark on our program that will last a very long time.”

In early action Friday, Houston eliminated seven seed Tri-Valley 9-1, and eight seed Delta nipped four seed North Pole 2-1. Houston and Delta play in the fourth/sixth place game at noon Saturday.

JDHS had defeated the third-seeded Houston Hawks 5-4 in extra time to open state play on Thursday behind four goals by Sowa, four assists by Bovitz and 34 saves in the net by Friend. JDHS had lost earlier in the season to Palmer, falling 4-3 and 8-4.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.