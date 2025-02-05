Bovitz, Welch earn all-conference hockey honors

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey junior Elliot Welch (36) was selected to the 2025 Northern Lights Conference Good Sports Team this week at the ASAA state hockey tournament. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey senior captain Luke Bovitz (4) was selected to the 2025 Northern Lights All-Conference Team this week at the ASAA state hockey tournament. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears hockey senior captain Luke Bovitz (4) was selected to the 2025 Northern Lights All-Conference Team this week at the ASAA state hockey tournament. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

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Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears senior hockey forward and junior forward/defenseman Elliot Welch received honors in the 2025 Northern Lights All-Conference Awards prior to the start of Thursday’s 2025 state championships in Soldotna.

Bovitz earned selection to the All-Conference team and Welch to the Good Sport Team.

Coaches vote at the NLC coaches meeting that is held prior to the DII state tournament.

Each coach nominates athletes from their own team and then discuss athletes at the conference coaches meeting, followed by a vote for all-conference nominees. Coaches cannot vote for their own players.

Joining Bovitz on the All-Conference Team were Kenai senior Logan Mese, Palmer senior Zidane Dietz , Palmer senior Elijah VonGunten, Kenai senior Avery Martin, Soldotna freshman Noah Crabtree, Palmer sophomore Kaleb VonGunten, Soldotna senior Daniel Heath , Soldotna senior Marshall DeRaeve, Kodiak senior Miles Grimes and Kenai senior Gavin Liles.

Joining Welch on the Good Sport Team were Soldotna senior Marshall DeRaeve, Kodiak senior Rylee Otto, Palmer senior Zidane Dietz, Kenai senior Everett Chamberlain and Homer’s Sabre Wilmeth.

Kenai’s Logan Mese earned his third straight NLC Most Valuable Player award and Palmer’s Rusy Belanger was selected the NLC Coach of the Year.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.