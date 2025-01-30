Visiting Braves earn win over Crimson Bears

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Joren Gasga (12) defends Mt. Edgecumbe sophomore Kaden Herrmann (13) during the Crimson Bears 80-66 loss to the Braves on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Mt. Edgecumbe senior Donovan Stephen-Standifer defends a shot by Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Pedrin Saceda-Hurt during the Braves 80-66 win over the Crimson Bears on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Mt. Edgecumbe senior Richard Didrickson Jr. (21) shoots over Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Brandon Casperson (5) during the Braves 80-66 win over the Crimson Bears on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Brandon Casperson (5) attempts a shot against Mt. Edgecumbe senior Donovan Stephen-Standifer, sophomore Kaden Herrmann (13), sophomore Royce Alstrom and senior Richard Didrickson Jr. (21) during the Crimson Bears 80-66 loss to the Braves on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé junior Brandon Casperson (5) attempts a shot against Mt. Edgecumbe senior Donovan Stephen-Standifer, sophomore Kaden Herrmann (13), sophomore Royce Alstrom and senior Richard Didrickson Jr. (21) during the Crimson Bears 80-66 loss to the Braves on Friday in the George Houston Gymnasium. The two teams play again Saturday at 6 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Mt. Edgecumbe Braves showed why they were just one last-second basket short of a 3A state championship last season as they went toe-to-toe with 4A Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé in the George Houston Gymnasium on Friday, pulling out an 80-66 win.

“Coming in we thought we were prepared, we thought we were ready,” JDHS coach Robert Casperson said. “We’ve seen film on them, we’ve discussed some of their personnel and things they wanted to do. They are a really good team, they know who they are and they do what they do very well. We are going to look at a few things tomorrow and see where we need to make adjustments.”

MEHS graduated five players from last year’s team, including three starters, but returning senior Richard Didrickson Jr., senior Donovan Stephen-Standifer and sophomore Kaden Herrmann combined for 71 points in Friday’s win.

“Just keeping our composure and playing as a team,” Didrickson said of the game. “I think we are one of the best teams in the state, but only when we play like how we should play.”

The game was full of fireworks as MEHS went on a 15-6 run to open play as Didrickson connected from past the arc 10 seconds into action only to be answered by JDHS senior Ahmir Parker earning three points the old-fashioned way on a made shot and foul and connecting on the free throw.

Didrickson, Herrmann and Stephen-Standifer hit from the field, and Didrickson added another from past the arc in that run.

JDHS junior Brandon Casperson hit from deep to represent the Crimson Bears.

Scoring steals from JDHS’ Parker and junior Joren Gasga closed the score to 15-10, but Stephen-Standifer hit inside and Didrickson added another swish from past the arc for a 20-10 lead.

“They hit some big shots,” Didrickson said. “Tomorrow we need to do the same stuff we did tonight. Just working as a team, keeping our composure and swinging the ball. Juneau are good shooters, they hustle and they are good competitors. They are fun to play against. This is a nice environment to play in.”

JDHS junior Elias Dybdahl worked inside and was fouled, making one of two free throws and then the Crimson Bears hit three shots past the arc by junior Tyler Frisby, Gasga and junior Kurt Kuppert while MEHS managed just a basket but held on for the 22-19 lead after eight minutes.

Dybdahl had the hard task of defending MEHS’ Stephen-Standifer.

“I think the only person that tall I have guarded is my brother (’23 JDHS grad Orin) or James Polasky (TMHS ’24 grad) at open gym,” Dybdahl said. “But no one that strong. Tomorrow I need to do better and not let him score as much.”

The two teams exchanged baskets through the second quarter with JDHS getting two shots past the arc from senior Pedrin Saceda-Hurt and another from Gasga, while MEHS worked more on spreading the floor and cashing in on drives by Herrmann.

With 30 seconds left in the first half, Herrmann hit a free throw and then connected on a drive for a 33-29 lead but Saceda-Hurt buried a shot from deep to close to 33-32.

Hermann hit another close shot for a 35-32 lead with eight seconds left and Saceda-Hurt found space past the arc to connect at the buzzer and tie the game at 35-35 with a fresh half remaining.

“Right now I don’t think we are taking pride in our defense,” JDHS coach Casperson said. “I think teams are scoring too easily on us. That starts with me. I have to have them ready from the start of the game and we have to understand that our defensive intensity needs to be there from the start. We can’t trade buckets with teams any longer. This is not open gym and I feel we might be approaching it that way…There is an old saying, ‘Nothing works unless you do.’ So it doesn’t matter what our scheme is or what our defense is or what our offensive sets are. If we don’t remember them after we look great doing them in practice, if we can’t execute them in a game then nothing works.”

MEHS came out of the break with free throws by Stephen-Standifer, and then he blocked a shot that led to Didrickson scoring.

JDHS answered with back-to-back scores by Gasga, one from deep and one closer in for just their second, and last, lead of the game at 41-39.

Stephen-Standifer, Didrickson and Hermann then pushed the advantage out to 50-41 and would hold a 59-49 lead after three quarters despite a strong inside push by JDHS’ Dybdahl, who hit the final six points of the quarter for the Crimson Bears.

JDHS would open the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run with two baskets by both Frisby and Parker to close to 61-58.

JDHS’ Dybdahl would pick up his third blocked shot of the game but would foul out of the contest with four minutes left in the game.

“I think I need to be more prepared to guard him,” Dybdahl said of Stephen-Standifer. “Also I think we need to get better at helping the helper because there were a lot of times where I would try to help the guards, but he would be open and I wasn’t quick enough to rotate. If I didn’t help as much or if we helped each other more then he wouldn’t get those wide-open layups, but I still take most of the blame for that because I help too much and let him get open too much.”

MEHS responded with 16 points by Stephen-Standifer and Didrickson while JDHS got six from Parker and two from Casperson and trailed 77-66.

MEHS’ Herrmann finished the game with a free throw followed by two more from the charity stripe by Stephen-Standifer for the 80-66 final.

“We are 5-11,” JDHS coach Casperson said. “I know it is not all about winning or losing but if we were making the effort that I see every day in practice in a game then I would be okay with it. We play harder in practice than we are in a game. And I am not sure way, I am not sure what piece of that I need to tap into to get them to know that they are prepared and we are ready…”

Gasga led JDHS with 18 points, Parker added 15, Casperson and Saceda-Hurt eight apiece, Dybdahl and Frisby seven apiece and Kuppert three.

The Crimson Bears hit 7-11 from the charity stripe, the Braves 14-20.

Stephen-Standifer led MEHS with 28 points, Didrickson had 25, Herrmann 18, senior Brent Sun five, junior Torian Dull and sophomore Royce Alstrom two apiece.

“I think the key for us was just being strong,” MEHS coach Andrew Friske said. “This was game number six in nine days. We got back two nights ago at 11 p.m. and we got up at 4 a.m. today so we had to dig deep to get this win. Second half we woke up and played a lot better defense, found out who the shooters were and we made some shots but the big thing was defense. Stopping the ball, grinding it out and playing defense. We need to get a full night’s sleep, drink lots of water, hydrate and I think we have a great coaching staff so we are going to sit back and look at what worked and what didn’t and what adjustments we need to make. We need to focus on defense, how we can do better tomorrow on defense. The boys played well, they dug deep and had a great second half.”

The two teams will play again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The JDHS JV fell to MEHS JV 60-36. JDHS – Fr. Zach Polasky 8, So. Erik Thompson 8, Fr. Keaton Belcourt 7, Jr. Christian Rielly 6, Jr. Madden Mendoza 3, Jr. Ryland Carlson 2, Jr. Vernon Brewer 2. MEHS – Jr. Kaden Kulukhon 15, So. Xavier Gunderson 9, Fr. Rashawn Stone 9, Sr. Max Gray 6, Sr. Ray Mork 6, Jr. Carter Gray 5, JR. Donald Olson 3.

The JDHS C team defeated HoopRats 47-22. JDHS – Fr. Micah Nelson 12, Fr. Troy Edgar 9, So. Wyatt Miramontes 8, Fr. Brenner Harralston 6, Fr. Jordan Geary 4, So. Adriel Cervantes 4, Fr. Bryce Haygood 2, So. Alejandro Lamas 2. HoopRats – Myles Pason 7, Max Sangster 6, Vinny Nizich 5, Isiah Bean 2, Jamie Randolph 2.

The JDHS varsity girls defeated MEHS on the road 71-54 on Friday.

“I thought we did a better job putting some pressure on them and keeping our hands up on defense causing them to turn the ball over,” JDHS girls coach Tanya Nizich said. “We really looked to push the ball and made some very nice passes to our teammates.”

JDHS – Sr. Cailynn Baxter led JDHS with 23 points, So. Layla Tokuoka 12, Jr. Gwen Nizich 10, Sr. Kerra Baxter 7, Fr. Athena Warr 6, Jr. Cambry Lockhart 5, Sr. Addison Wilson 3, So. Bergen Erickson 3, Sr. Mary Johnson 2. Free throws 4-10.

MEHS – Jr. Tahira Akaran 17, Sr. Reagan David 12, Sr. Lauren Cedars 9, Sr. Brooke Markoff 9, So. Gracelynn Friske 5, Sr. Camille Johnson 2. Free throws 8-12.

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.