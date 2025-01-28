JDHS hockey marathon includes Warriors doubleheader

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears seniors pose for a photo during Senior Night last weekend at Treadwell Ice Arena.They play final home games this weekend. On Friday facing Tri-Valley at 1:45 p.m. and Wasilla at 7 p.m. and on Saturday playing Wasilla at 3 p.m. and Tri-Valley at 8 p.m. JV play Thursday at 3:30 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears seniors pose for a photo during Senior Night last weekend at Treadwell Ice Arena.They play final home games this weekend. On Friday facing Tri-Valley at 1:45 p.m. and Wasilla at 7 p.m. and on Saturday playing Wasilla at 3 p.m. and Tri-Valley at 8 p.m. JV play Thursday at 3:30 p.m. (Klas Stolpe / Juneau Empire)

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé Crimson Bears will host the non-conference opponents Tri-Valley Warriors from the DII Aurora Conference and Wasilla Warriors from the DI Railbelt Conference in two days of doubleheader action Friday and Saturday at Treadwell Ice Arena.

“I want to see a total program victory this weekend,” JDHS coach Matt Boline said. “Every player will see a bunch of ice time and success will look like players representing their team, school and community well with the arena packed like last weekend, as our hockey community celebrates a season finale and a send off to state.”

This weekend will be the last career home games for the senior players on the JDHS team before they head to the state tournament next weekend in Soldotna. The Crimson Bears coaching staff shared some combined thoughts on their graduating players.

Following are those compilations:

Caleb Friend, goalie (#1): While Caleb began starting games for the Bears between the pipes as a freshman he has had to share the crease with goalies of all ages and experience all older than him. Caleb never ever complained even when others started before him. Caleb’s legacy as one of the best teammates anyone could ask for overshadows his career overshadows his superb abilities in net. You’re friendly neighborhood goalie routinely gives back to his team and community. He’s always one of the first to raise his hand to volunteer for something, spends extra time with younger goalies in the Juneau Capitals program, and will go down as one of the best goalies in a very talented list of Crimson Bears goaltenders.

Luke Bovitz, forward (#4): Size, speed, strength, power and can stick handle in a phone booth. Any player would be lucky to have three of the five. Luke was blessed and put the time in to have all of those traits in his quiver. Luke’s first varsity goal came at the state tournament as a freshman while his brother, captain and senior, was on the ice and assisted on the goal. “Bovitz from Bovitz” is a Crimson Bears’ favorite goal call of all time. It ended up being the first of many as he continued to perfect the craft for the rest of his career. When the game is on his stick we all know that we are in good hands with Captain Bovitz.

Carter Miller, defenseman (#6): Carter will be remembered for his physical presence in the corners and in front of the opposing team’s net. Carter became a varsity regular after working his way into the lineup and putting his wicked writer to work netting his first varsity goal in one of his first few games his junior year.

Zander Smith, forward (#8): Zander exudes the trifecta of confidence, competitiveness, and will to win that coaches love to see in a player. Watching him mature, learn from his mistakes, and grow into a young man has been the highlight of his career from his coach’s perspective. But he will also be remembered for his uncanny ability to get rocked at center ice only to get up and act like nothing happened.

Ike Puustinen, forward (#16): “Ikster” has been a Crimson Bears legend for his entire career. Ike’s off-ice connection to his teammates will be memories that kids talk about for years to come. When Ike potted his first varsity goal the entire bench went bananas as they were so happy to see their good friend accomplish a major milestone.

Matthew Plang, forward (#22): “Planger’s” superpower is his speed, number 22 flying down the boards, slashing to the net and burying a backhand is how he will be remembered. Planger slides under the radar during games and then gets his teammates and fans roaring with a solid body check to the opponent or one of his signature moments flying up the boards blowing by the other team.

Loren Platt, defenseman (#26): Loren brings a level of competition, skill, and tenacity that reflects his background playing at the AAA level for Team Alaska. He plays with snarl that keeps his opponents on their toes. And likewise, his poise and confidence at the position of defense gives his teammates a reliable and calm presence that helps anchor the team in all zones on the ice. And as talented as Loren is, his natural knack for making his teammates smile and strive to reach new heights in their development as hockey players is the legacy he will leave on the program for years to come.

Angel Jackson, forward (#28): Angel does a great job of balancing her family, school, hockey priorities. She has had a full plate to work with throughout her hockey career. Angel shows up to practice and games with a smile on her face, looking forward to being with her coaches and teammates.

Dylan Sowa, forward (#35): Watching Dylan grow into the player he is today has been nothing short of dynamic. His fundamentals of the game is top level showing his dedication to the sport and team. The tools Dylan brings to the rink day in and day out are what inspires his teammates to become. Dylans leadership, skills and drive is what makes the Crimson Bears keep moving forward in a positive direction.

Emilio Holbrook, forward (#37): A massive hockey IQ with soft hands and quick feet are an impressive package, all of which Emilio brings to the ice. As a playmaking forward, he’s been rock-solid throughout with grace and creativity. From early on, anyone watching knew he would excel at the sport he loves. With true passion and devotion to the game, Emilio has inspired and led his team, fully deserving the role of assistant captain.

Underclassmen will also provide power across the rink. They include juniors Paxton Mertl (7), Emerson Newell (12), Elias Schane (18), Nolan Cruz (23), Isaac Phelps (24) and Elliot Welch (36); sophomores Ole Gifford (2), Caden Morris (11), Drew Cadigan-McAdoo (15), Taylor Petrie (30), Tricen Headings (34) and Bryden Roberts (40); and freshmen Summit Bos (14) and Ryker Nelson (39) among others.

On Friday the Crimson Bears will face Tri-Valley at 1:45 p.m. and Wasilla at 7 p.m., and on Saturday the Crimson Bears will play Wasilla at 3 p.m. and Tri-Valley at 8 p.m. (The JDHS JV will play Tri-Valley Thursday at 3:30 p.m.)

The games will fine-tune JDHS for the DII state championships Feb. 6-8 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna (DI state championships are Feb. 13-15 at the Curtis Menard Sports Complex in Wasilla). JDHS placed fourth at state last season, losing to Kenai 4-2, defeating Tri-Valley 7-0 and topping North Pole 5-1. Houston defeated Soldotna 7-0 for the DII title. West Anchorage defeated Dimond 3-2 for the DI title, Wasilla placed third.

The top eight teams from the Northern Lights Conference and the Aurora Conference advance to state.

Palmer leads the NLC with an 10-2 conference record (16-5 overall), Kenai is 8-4 (12-9 overall), JDHS is 6-5 (9-8-1 overall), Soldotna 6-4 (9-8-2 overall), Homer 1-6 (1-12 overall) and Kodiak is 1-10 (1-17 overall).

North Pole leads the AC at 6-0-1 (15-4-1 overall), Houston is 4-1 (12-4-2 overall), Monroe 1-3-2 (8-4-3 overall), Tri Valley 2-5-1 (6-6-1 overall) and Delta 0-4 (1-8 overall).

• Contact Klas Stolpe at klas.stolpe@juneauempire.com.